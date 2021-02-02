Mouni Roy Shows Off Her 'six Yards Of Magic' As She Stuns In Shimmery Grey Saree

On Monday night, Mouni Roy took to Instagram and posted a series of photos from her latest shoot. Mouni stunned in an all-grey shimmer saree and ditched accessories. She opted for bold smokey eyes and wore a nude lip colour. "Six yards of magic and my never-ending Saree love," she wrote while sharing the photos. Mouni left her hair to naturally bounce and posed for the camera in a poised manner.

As soon as Mouni Roy's photos were up on the internet, fans rushed to drop comments on it. Mandira Bedi, Manish Malhotra, Aashka Goradia, Aamna Shariff, Drashti Dhami, Arjun Bijlani, Piyush Bhagat, Vikaas Kalantri, Asha Negi, Rahul Shetty, Smriti Khanna, Arjit Taneja, Dharmesh Yelande, among many others dropped endearing comments. In another post, Mouni wrote, "Always feel beautiful in a saree."

Apart from celebs, fans too complimented Mouni's look. A user wrote, "Wow. That shade is just so pretty and elegant. You're carrying it so well. You look gorgeous. Keep wearing saree please," whereas another fan penned, "Just awesome." Many simply flooded the comments section with hearts and love.

Mouni Roy's photos in her shimmery saree

Mouni Roy jetted off to the UAE for a week-long holiday. She shared many glimpses from her vacation and after she returned, she reunited with her best friend, Aashka Goradia, after one year. The two stars shared many photos in which they were hugging and cuddling each other. Mouni wrote, "There are days in life that are best not spelt out in words, they are mixed with crystal dust & angel mist (and all things edible). This was one such day. Writing it down in my cryptic storybook forever." Aashka also penned a heartening note and wrote that because they met after a year, they had to have extra cuddles, extra food, extra drives and an extra night stay.

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in the movie, London Confidential, helmed by Kanwal Sethi, alongside Purab Kolhi. She will be seen in the upcoming movie, Brahmastra, alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and others.

