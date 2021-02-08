Mouni Roy Enjoys Nature At Isha Yoga Center; Poses With 'Shiuli' While Sporting Black

On February 7, 2021, popular actor Mouni Roy took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures featuring herself. In the picture, Mouni can be seen holding shiuli flowers in her hands. She looked beautiful in an all-black outfit. The actor flaunted her bright smile while posing for the camera in the serene beauty. The place tagged in the picture is Sadhguru’s Isha Yoga Center. Take a look at Mouni’s pictures enjoying nature.

Mouni Roy enjoys nature at Isha Yoga Center

In the picture, Mouni looked pretty wearing an all-black outfit with a white floral dupatta. The actor can be seen holding shiuli flowers in her hands with minimal makeup and a pair of black earrings. In the pictures, the Naagin actor can be seen enjoying nature as she sat below the tree. While sharing the pictures, the actor simply wrote, “SHEULI” and dropped a white heart.

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, Mouni’s fans were quick enough to like the post and drop lovely comments. A fan commented, “Iconic” with a heart-eyed face emoticon. Another fan commented, “You are so beautiful, I live here in Brazil and I don’t miss a movie with you”. A user commented, “Our cute Naagin” Another one wrote, “Oh my goodness” with several crying face emoticons.

Shiuli flower is considered as a signal of the onset of Durga Puja in West Bengal and it also welcomes autumn in the rest of India. The fragrance of the beautiful flower is reminiscent of memory and desire. Director Shoojit Sircar, too, paid tribute to shiuli in his film titled October, which released in the year 2018. He named the female lead character in the film Shiuli Iyer. The character in the film is very fond of the flower, thus, her mother’ Prof. Vidya Iyer names her Shiuli.

Mouni Roy's photos

Mouni Roy recently visited Isha Yoga Center to enjoy her quality time in nature. She is constantly treating her fans with snippets from her private time at the centre. In her another recent post, she can be seen smiling brightly as she enjoys the pure air in nature. In her caption, Mouni wrote, “Do what makes you happy, be who makes you happy. Just a 5-day detox from the social media & away from the phone has been so good… last 7 days have been a constant love song for my soul…” with a red heart and a pink flower emoticon.

On the same day, Mouni also shared a short video of herself praying the huge idol of Adiyogi at the Isha Yoga Center. She can be seen wearing an all-white outfit and flaunting her natural look. In the caption, she wrote, “Oh! What it is to be with You… @sadhguru @isha.foundation Coming back soonest. ‘#MyOneAndOnly’ à¥ à¤¨à¤®: à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤¯” with a pair of pink flower emoticons and green leaves.

Image Source: Mouni Roy's Instagram

