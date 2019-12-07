Mouni Roy Reveals The Show Is Closest To Her Heart, Wishes Naagin 4 Cast The Best

Upon the release of Naagin in 2015, the supernatural show became a massive success and formed a gigantic fan following. Now, four years later the series is still going strong, with its latest season, Naagin 4, set to release on December 14, 2019. The fans of the popular show are excited for the release of its next season, and the cast and crew of the show have been busy promoting the upcoming season. Mouni Roy, who has starred in the show since the very first season, recently gave an interview to a popular entertainment portal, where she revealed the project that was closest to her heart.

Mouni Roy reveals the show that has always been the closest to her heart

During the interview with the entertainment portal, Mouni Roy was asked what show was the closest to her heart. She answered almost immediately, saying that Naagin has always been her favourite series that has been closest to her heart. Mouni was well received by fans during the first season of Naagin where she was one of the leads, and due to that, she is still grateful to be a part of that project.

Mouni Roy also thanked all her loyal fans for supporting her throughout the years. She also wished the new cast of Naagin 4 all the very best for their future and predicted that Naagin 4 will be the number one show on TV, just like it did during the previous seasons. For those unaware, Mouni Roy featured in the lead role in both Naagin and Naagin 2 and had a cameo in Naagin 3. It is unknown if Mouni will also have a cameo in Naagin 4, but it is likely as fans really enjoyed her appearance in the previous season. Naagin 4 will feature a cast of new actors, composed of Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma and Vijender Kumeria.

