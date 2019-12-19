Mouni Roy’s Love For Blue Is Evident In These Outfits; See Pics

Mouni Roy rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s popular soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Since then, she has never looked back. Mouni Roy has been one of the most familiar faces on Indian television with shows like Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Do Saheliyaa, Naagin, etc.

Mouni Roy recently even made her Bollywood debut with Reema Kagti’s sports drama, Gold. She even garnered a Filmfare nomination for Best Female Debut for her role in the film. She was last seen in Mikhil Musale’s Made In China. Mouni Roy will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s trilogy film series Brahmastra.

Apart from her acting skills, Mouni Roy aces the fashion game both on and off-screen. Her grand and elegant styles give fashion goals to everyone. Here are her most loved blue styles:

Mouni Roy’s blue outfits

1. Mouni Roy recently wore this Rohini Mehra blue pantsuit for an event. She styled the look with classic white sneakers and a simple gold bracelet. The sunglasses just added to the boss-lady look.

2. The Naagin actor recently sported this blue denim dress by Shahin Mannan. The dress in itself spoke volumes and the white sneakers only added to the glamour of the outfit. Mouni Roy kept the look simple and chic which we loved.

3. Heading out for a walk by the beach? This cold-shoulder blue dress is what you need. Mouni Roy paired the blue, printed dress with her favourite white sneakers and aviators.

4. Mouni Roy wore this blue outfit during the promotions of her film, Romeo Akbar Walter. She wore a thigh slit, navy blue skirt and paired it with a similar coloured blue shirt top. The shirt top had volume sleeves and a waist tie-up. She completed the look with white and pink strappy sandals.

