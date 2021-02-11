Mouni Roy's Meme On Some Great Scientists Has A Hilarious Bollywood Twist | Check Out!

Television actor Mouni Roy took to Instagram to share a hilarious meme on her Instagram story. She shared a meme about three great scientists that had a hilarious Bollywood twist. In the meme, the pics of scientists Pythagoras, Einstein, and Newton were described by their own mathematical formulas. The Pythagoras' a2+ b2 = c2, Einsteins E=mc2, Newton's F=ma, and at the end we got the laughing fits when they put Anil Kapoor's image that said: "1,2 ka 4= 4, 2 ka 1" referring to his popular Bollywood song 'My Name is Lakhan' from Ram Lakhan. Mouni added a 'LOLOL' GIF to the story. Check out Mouni Roy's meme here from her Instagram story-

Mouni Roy's Instagram

Mouni Roy is one of the most popular television celebrities who has a massive fan following with 15.9 million users following her on Instagram. She always amazes her followers with her beautiful looks and terrific fashion choices. Recently, she shared a red spicy look that made her followers go 'wow' on her Instagram. In the post, she was seen wearing a red dress, a golden chain and she had tied up half of her hair showing off her gorgeous curls in the front. She captioned her post "Finally becoming my own best friend, it's nice" with a blushing emoticon. Check out the post and comments on Mouni Roy's Instagram-

Mouni Roy tries out several fashion choices and she knows how to pull off each look. A couple of days ago, she also shared pictures of herself in casual wear. She wore a blue crop top and denim jeans with bell bottoms and the actor went with no makeup. She posed for the pictures indoors and fans went into a frenzy over her simple yet gorgeous looks. Much like her avatar, she gave a simple caption and wrote "bare". Check out Mouni Roy's photo on her Instagram-

Mouni Roy's latest work

Mouni Roy made her debut in the drama soap Kyun Ki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi for a supporting role in 2006. She rose to fame for her role of 'Goddess Sati' in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev starring opposite Mohit Raina. Mouni also gained huge popularity for the role of 'Shivanya' in the fantasy thriller series Naagin. Mouni Roy was last seen in ZEE5's original film London Confidential' which premiered on September 18, 2020. The film starred Purab Kohli, Kulraj Randhawa, and Sagar Arya and Mouni's role received positive reviews. She will be next seen in the supernatural action-fantasy trilogy BrahmÄstra directed by Ayan Mukherji in which she will essay the role of the main antagonist. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Image Source: Mouni Roy's Instagram

