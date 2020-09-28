Mouni Roy Receives Beautiful Birthday Wishes From Shraddha Arya, Arjun And Other TV Celebs

Mouni Roy is celebrating her 35th birthday today, September 28. The actor started her acting career with Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She gained major recognition with television shows like Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin. On the occasion of Mouni Roy’s birthday, several television celebrities have been sending birthday wishes for the actor. Take a look.

Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a picture collage with several goofy pictures with Mouni Roy. In the picture, Mouni Roy is seen adorably planting a kiss on Ekta Kapoor's cheeks while the duo hug each other for a picture. She also wrote a beautiful birthday wish for her. Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Happie bdayyyyy gorgeous! Show me d mani mouniiii". Mouni Roy also responded to Ekta Kapoor's birthday wish as she wrote, "Thank you my dearest Ekta Maam. LOVE YOU".

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya also shared an adorable picture with Mouni Roy to wish her on her birthday. In the picture, the duo is seen posing together while they are spotted all dolled up in shorts and crop top. Shraddha Arya wrote, "Happy Birthday Mon Mon. I could never tell if you're more hot or kind. Wish you the best in life". Take a look at Shraddha Arya's Instagram story.

Maniesh Paul

Television host Maniesh Paul shared a goofy picture with Mouni Roy on her birthday. The actor was seen affectionately hugging Mouni as the duo smiled for the picture. Maniesh Paul wrote, "Happy Birthday @imouniroy stay blessed". Take a look at Maniesh Paul's post.

Sriti Jha

Actor Sriti Jha shared a beautiful picture of Mouni Roy and penned a cute birthday post for her. Sriti Jha wrote, "You're made of poetry and pixie dust!! Happy Birthday Mouni". In the picture, Mouni Roy is seen standing near a bridge with a scenic background of water at the back. Take a look at her post.

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani shared a series of pictures with his 'best friend' to wish her Happy Birthday. The pictures make it evident that the duo share a great bond as they flaunted some goofy poses with each other. Arjun Bijlani shared the pictures with the caption, "Happy birthday bestie.. Wishing you lots of books , happiness,fooooooood ,peace , dream house , cakes ,Achar, madness and lots and lots and lots of love . I wish I could come yaar but you mona have a blast ..all the times that I have irritated you believe me I have enjoyed it and will continue to do so ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚.. have a great one darling ... muahhhhhh #happybirthdaymouni #arni".

Other TV celebrities who wished Mouni Roy on her birthday

Punit Pathak

Surbhi Jyoti

Aamna Sharif

Adaa Khan

Mukti Mohan

