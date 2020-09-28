As Mouni Roy Turns 35, Here Is A Look At The ‘Made In China’ Actor’s Net Worth

Actor Mouni Roy celebrates her 35th birthday today and has certainly come a long way from making her debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Let us take a look at her net worth after having worked in numerous films and television series.

Net worth of Mouni Roy

According to Biographywiki.net, the net worth of Mouni Roy is $1 million. According to reports, the actor charges around Rs 30 lakhs to Rs 40 lakhs for one show. Mouni Roy endorses several brands.

Career of Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy started her career with the popular show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and worked in it from 2006 till 2008. She further went on to act in Kasturi, Do Saheliyaan and Junoon Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq. Even though she made regular appearances on the small screen, she gained fame with her appearance in Naagin in the year 2015. The actor portrayed a key role in the show and became an integral part in the following sequels of the series. Apart from Naagin, Mouni Roy appeared in Krishna Chali London in the year 2018.

Movies

Mouni Roy has featured in several movies throughout her career, but made her debut on the big screen in the film Run in the year 2004. The actor has been seen in a Punjabi film, Hero Hitler in Love in the year 2011 and lent her voice for an animated film, Mahayodya Rama for the character Sita. However, her debut film remains Akshay Kumar starrer, Gold, which released in the year 2018.

She also featured in Rajkummar Rao starrer film Made in China which released in 2019. Mouni Roy will be seen in Dharma Productions film Brahmastra. Mouni will be sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Nagarjuna.

Awards

Mouni Roy has won several awards for her character portrayal on the small screen. The actor has been awarded Best Actor award for Naagin and Naagin 2. She has also won Indian Television Academy Awards for Naagin.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Image credits: Mouni Roy Instagram

