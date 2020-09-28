Mouni Roy's Travel Diaries Will Make You Want To Set New Travel Goals

Mouni Roy is an avid reader and traveller who loves visiting new countries. Her Instagram account is filled with pictures of her travels. From the Maldives to Thailand, take a look at some of Mouni Roy's travel photos that will make you want to set new travel goals in life. Check out the pics here:

Maldives

Amid the pandemic, Mouni Roy has taken a few days off from work and has travelled to the Maldives with her friends. The actor has been enjoying her time there and has been sharing pictures from her vacation. From enjoying at the beach in her gorgeous bikinis to sharing pictures with some gorgeous backdrops, she has been setting major travel goals.

London

Apart from the Maldives, Mouni Roy has also visited London. She shared pictures from her vacation there, along with a bunch of friends. Being an avid reader, Mouni Roy loves the Harry Potter series. She visited the Harry Potter world in London and shared some pictures while posing with the props from the film.

Thailand

Mouni Roy shared some exquisite pictures of her getting a tan at the beach in Thailand. Dressed in a beautiful pink high-slit gown, Mouni Roy posed for a picture by the beach. Apart from this picture, the actor shared some gorgeous pictures of her enjoying her beachy vacation in Thailand.

Amsterdam

Last year, Mouni Roy visited Amsterdam and shared pictures from her vacation on Instagram. The actor shared pictures from the various places she visited there. She also visited a popular library there and shared gorgeous pictures and she strolled around enjoying her time in leisure.

Italy

Another place in Mouni Roy's travel diaries that will fill you with envy is Italy. The actor visited Naples in Italy and shared some amazing pictures from her trip. She looked gorgeous in her long grey skirt and her full-sleeve blacktop and topped it with a long black jacket. She posed for a picture in her stylish outfit with a gorgeous backdrop of the city in the background.

