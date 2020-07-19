Movie Scenes Where Farhan Akhtar's Character Got Emotional & Passionate About His Thoughts

Farhan Akhtar is a multi-talented actor in Bollywood. Apart from acting, Farhan has also impressed many as a director, screenwriter, playback singer, producer, and television host. He made his directorial debut with the movie Dil Chahta Hai in 2001 and his acting debut with the super-hit movie Rock On!! in 2008.

Since then, Farhan has acted and directed in many movies. He has also won many awards for his work in films. Here's a look back at Farhan Akhtar's intense scenes where the actor got emotional or serious:

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag features Farhan in the lead role as Milkha Singh. In this scene, the audience can see Milkha returning home and his sister almost doesn't recognize him in his suit. He then hugs and embraces his sister. He also makes her try on his blazer. This scene was considered by many as an emotional scene.

Dil Dhadakne Do

Dil Dhadakne Do has a scene which was praised very much by fans. n the scene, Farhan's character gets into a debate about women's rights. This happens when Rahul's character says he 'allowed his wife to work'. Farhan proves his point that people don't treat women well in a country like India.

Rock On!!

Another emotional scene that Farhan aced was in the movie Rock On!! when he meets an ex-lover with his wife beside him. The scene is very balanced and tasteful. It also left the audiences at the edge of their seats. Rock On!! was a commercial well as a critical success.

Wazir

This is one of the most serious scenes in the movie. Farhan's character is seen asking some questions to a big-shot minister. The entire scene had viewers on the edge of their seats, according to many fans.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has only a few scenes where fans can see Farhan Akhtar's otherwise fun character in a serious mood. One of the most heartfelt and serious scenes in the movie is when Farhan's character apologises to Hrithik Roshan's character (Arjun) at the end of the film. He realises that he has been a bad friend since the incident involving Arjun's ex-girlfriend and the realization comes from his own family problems. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is considered to be one of Farhan Akhtar's best films.

Promo Pic Credit: Farhan Akhtar's Instagram

