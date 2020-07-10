Explore Farhan Akhtar’s Lavish ₹35 Cr Home Where He Is Quarantining With Shibani Dandekar

Actor Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar have been self-isolating together in their Mumbai home. Before Shibani Dandekar joined Farhan, he used to reportedly live alone in this spacious house with his dogs. As per a report by an architectural website, the house cost Farhan Akhtar Rs 35 crore when he bought it in 2009. The house, called Vipassana, is near Mannat at Bandstand and spreads over 10,000 sqft.

From cozy bedrooms to the decorative living room, both Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar have often given glimpses of their beautiful house. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are often seen jamming together in their house. Shibani also shared a picture of her playing keyboard in the bedroom. Her bedroom was seen decorated with a white theme and queen size bed which added a wooden colour to the whole white theme.

Farhan Akhtar's home also has a big living room with a grey couch and beautiful paintings. Shibani Dandekar did a photoshoot in the house amid the lockdown. Their furballs are also seen exploring the house as they spent time in Farhan Akhtar's bedroom and dining area. Not to miss the beautiful balcony, where Shibani Dandekar is often spotted sitting and enjoying sunsets.

There have been reports that Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are planning to get married. However, there has not been any official confirmation from either of them. The couple has been staying together amid nationwide lockdown and entertaining their fans with sneak-peeks of their daily activities. Here's a glimpse of Farhan Akhtar's home.

On work front - Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar has last seen in the film The Sky Is Pink alongside Priyanka Chopra. The movie did moderately well at the box office and gained positive critic reviews. Next, he will be seen in the film Toofan. The film was scheduled to release on October 2, 2020, but it seems like the date will be pushed due to the ongoing pandemic. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, and Isha Talwar. Take a look at Farhan's look from Toofan here.

