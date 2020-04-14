Movie Trivia: Interesting Facts About Ajay Devgn's 'Gangaajal'

Ajay Devgn has starred in several critically acclaimed films till date. He has become a household name with films like Phool Aur Kaante, Raju Chacha, Ishq, LOC: Kargil, and Golmaal. In the year 2003, he was seen in Prakash Jha's Gangaajal. It featured Ajay Devgn, Gracy Singh, and Mohan Joshi in the lead roles. Read on to know more about the interesting trivia from the film Gangaajal.

Trivia on Ajay Devgn's Gangaajal

Gangaajal features Ajay Devgn in the role of an IPS officer who is set to bring a change in society. He takes charge of a corrupt Police force of Tezpur to fight against the evil that lurks in the society. Here are some interesting facts from the film:

Akshay Kumar was offered the lead role in the film, but he did not sign the film due to the dark and violent nature of the film.

After Gangaajal, Devgn went on to star in several Prakash Jha films like Apaharan, Rajneeti, and Satyagraha.

The title of the film 'Gangaajal' refers to water from the Holy Indian river Ganga. It is said that bathing in the waters of Ganga, or even touching or drinking it, can purify a person. It has the divine power to wash away sins. In this film, cops are seen pouring acid in the eyes of suspected criminals. They call this acid as Gangaajal. This is supposed to cleanse the society.

In the interntional market, the film recieved a straight DVD release.

Manoj Kumar also wanted to make a film by the same title, back in 90s, but it got shelved.

The scene where police are pouring acid in the eyes of suspected criminals is based on a real life incident. In Bihar, cops had poured acid in the eyes of 30 suspected criminals.

