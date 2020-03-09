TamilRockers, Movierulz Leak 'Onward' Full Movie Online For Download

Film piracy website, Tamilrockers, has once again stunned the internet users by leaking Dan Scalon’s movie ‘Onward’. Widely, known as one of the most notorious websites to allocate copyright material, the Tamilrockers page permits the user to download several numbers of HD and dubbed movies online. It allows website visitors to download anything with the assistance of torrent files. Because of such leaks, the makers and creators of the leaked films have to suffer excessive damage.

Tamilrockers does it again, leaks Dan Scalon’s movie ‘Onward’

About the movie

Onward movie is directed by Dan Scanlon. It was all set to hit the theatres on 6th March 2020. The movie has something special and is a much-awaited flick for the audiences. Reportedly, the film has a mixture of elements like action, adventure, animation, kids and family, as well as science fiction and fantasy. Disney-Pixar’s ‘Onward’ movie, which is set in a suburban fantasy world, introduces two teenage elf brothers. These brothers embark on an eccentric mission to discover if there is still a little magic left out in the world.

Efforts taken to curb leaks by Tamilrockers

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been trying and working firmly to restraint and curb down the piracy trend in the country. Though, all their efforts seem to be going in vain as sites such as Tamilrockers and Movierulz keep on emerging every day in the country. The piracy issue is also being growing due to increased practice and usage of torrents. Torrents create a significant source of piracy which helps people worldwide to download and watch pirated versions of games, software, films, television series, songs and much more.

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

