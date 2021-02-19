Prachi Desai Injures Herself While Filming Action Sequence For 'Silence: Can You Hear It?'

Prachi Desai is all set to make her digital debut with upcoming thriller flick, Silence: Can You Hear It?. Helmed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, the film will also feature Manoj Bajpayee, Arjun Mathur, Sahil Vaid, among others. A source close to the project recently revealed to Mid Day that while filming an action sequence for Prachi Desai's web film, the latter had sustained injuries.

Prachi sustains injuries while filming an action sequence

The source said that it was a night sequence and Prachi was to climb and jump over a barricade. However, things didn't go well and during the rehearsal, her right foot slipped and she hurt herself. For a quite long time, the actor kept mum about the injury and continued shooting.

After some time, she could no longer walk and her team caught her limping. They noticed that she had a severely swollen ankle. Further, the source also shared that on medical intervention, the team learned about Prachi Desai's damaged tissues. She was advised bed rest for a week. The source also revealed that Prachi will resume shooting after two weeks.

Also Read | Prachi Desai spotted on a wheelchair at the airport leaves fans gushing 'Get well soon'

Talking about her character in the upcoming digital film, Prachi Desai told Mid Day that she will be seen portraying an unusual character in the murder mystery flick. This is Prachi's first time exploring the mystery and thriller genre. The actor also told the publication that it was a fantastic experience to be a part of such a stellar cast. Prachi Desai further shared that the entire cast had incredible energy on the set.

On Dec 23, Prachi Desai made the exciting announcement that she is will be making her digital debut with murder mystery flick, Silence: Can You Hear It?. The star took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of stills from the upcoming film. Sharing the pictures on social media, Prachi Desai said, "Happy to announce my latest Project #SILENCE ... can you hear it?". She further added, "A crime thriller that will stop you in ur tracks. Thrilled to foray into this side of the Universe! #NewFilmAnnouncement #ComingSoon". Silence: Can You Hear It? will be released on the streaming platform ZEE5.

Also Read | Natasa Stankovic is all smiles as Hardik Pandya shares glimpse of bedtime with son Agastya

Also Read | 'Scam 1992's' Anjali Barot rings in bachelorette with 'best bridesmaids'; shares glimpses

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha feeds a peacock in Rajasthan, co-actor Gulshan Devaiah calls her 'Morni'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.