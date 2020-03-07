The Debate
Hrithik Roshan And Ameesha Patel Have Appeared In Quite A Few Movies; Check Out

Bollywood News

Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel have collaborated for quite a few films together. Read more to know about these films. The list may surprise you.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is one of the popular actors in Bollywood. In his recent interview, he also talked about how every role is a new challenge for him. His famous films include Krrish, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Koi... Mil Gaya and many more. He has also worked with various actors throughout his film career. The actor was paired opposite Ameesha Patel for their debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and in a few more films. Take a look at movies of the duo.

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan Movies That Had An Ensemble Cast; See The List

Movies of Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel

Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai

Hrithik's debut film in Bollywood was a massive hit and gave him immense popularity. He played the role of Rohit, and Raj in the latter half, and Ameesha Patel played the role of Sonia Saxena. The film was directed by Rakesh Roshan.

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan's 'Agneepath' And Other Remakes That Worked Well At The Box-Office

Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage

Coincidentally, in Hrithik's second film with Ameesha, his character was again named Rohit. However, the film did not perform well at the box office and was a flop. Ameesha Patel played the role of Sapna Dholakia in the film and it was directed by Vikram Bhatt.

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan's 'Jodhaa Akbar' & Other Similar Historical Films To Watch; See List

Om Shanti Om

Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel did not work together in the film but made their cameo appearance in the film. This film was also marked Deepika Padukone's debut. The movie was a blockbuster hit and saw Ameesha as one of Om Kapoor's heroines. On the other hand, Hrithik appeared as himself.

ALSO READ | When Hrithik Roshan And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Sizzling Chemistry Won Hearts

 

 

 

