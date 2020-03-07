Hrithik Roshan And Ameesha Patel Have Appeared In Quite A Few Movies; Check Out

Hrithik Roshan is one of the popular actors in Bollywood. In his recent interview, he also talked about how every role is a new challenge for him. His famous films include Krrish, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Koi... Mil Gaya and many more. He has also worked with various actors throughout his film career. The actor was paired opposite Ameesha Patel for their debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and in a few more films. Take a look at movies of the duo.

Movies of Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel

Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai

Hrithik's debut film in Bollywood was a massive hit and gave him immense popularity. He played the role of Rohit, and Raj in the latter half, and Ameesha Patel played the role of Sonia Saxena. The film was directed by Rakesh Roshan.

Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage

Coincidentally, in Hrithik's second film with Ameesha, his character was again named Rohit. However, the film did not perform well at the box office and was a flop. Ameesha Patel played the role of Sapna Dholakia in the film and it was directed by Vikram Bhatt.

Om Shanti Om

Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel did not work together in the film but made their cameo appearance in the film. This film was also marked Deepika Padukone's debut. The movie was a blockbuster hit and saw Ameesha as one of Om Kapoor's heroines. On the other hand, Hrithik appeared as himself.

