'London Dreams' To 'Kick', Did Priyanka Chopra Turn Down These Movies Alongside Salman?

Priyanka Chopra, who was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, seems to share a love-hate relationship with actor Salman Khan. The two first shared the screen space in David Dhawan's Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. An all-time hit, the movie. reportedly made them one of the most loved on-screen pairs of the early 2000s. However, reports have it that the actors did not share the same camaraderie off-screen.

Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan have allegedly had a strenuous relationship from the start. From reported fighting on the sets of Nikkhil Advani's Salaam-E-Ishq to walking out of Ali Abaas Zafar's Bharat, the actors' relationship has always been in the public eye for all wrong reason. However, when Priyanka rejected Bharat, Salman was reportedly highly disappointed with her. So much so that he refused to feature in a forthcoming film with her.

Reports have it that Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to cast the two together for a film. But Salman Khan refused to feature in a film alongside Priyanka. Besides Bharat, Priyanka Chopra has reportedly also rejected a few more movies of Salman Khan.

Movies rejected by Priyanka Chopra

Main Aur Mrs Khanna (2009)

The movie, starring Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sohail Khan, and Preity Zinta in the lead, narrates the tale of an unhappy married couple, who find solace in strangers. The Prem Soni directorial was reportedly initially offered to Priyanka Chopra. But the actor refused to be a part of the film, which led to Kareena Kapoor stepping into her shoes. Although the movie was a box office debacle, reports have it that the movie is close to Salman Khan's heart.

London Dreams (2009)

The movie, starring Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, and Asin in the lead, was first offered to Priyanka Chopra. The actor confirmed the same in an old interview. However, it is unknown why the actor opted out of the film. The movie that released in 2009 could not mint the expected money at the box office.

Kick (2014)

The movie, starring Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nawazuddin Siddiquie, and Randeep Hooda in the lead, narrates the tale of a dacoit, who finds pleasure in whatever he does. The Sajid Nadiadwala was reportedly initially offered to Priyanka Chopra. Reports have it that the makers were keen on getting her on board, but reports claim that Priyanka Chopra rejected the movie for unknown reasons.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra Instagram)



