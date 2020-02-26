The Debate
Priyanka Chopra's Bvlgari Bag's Cost Will Burn A Hole In Your Pocket; See Pic

Hollywood News

Priyanka Chopra accessorised her outfit with a Bvlgari bag. The cost of which will leave a dent in your pocket. Read on to know more about the cost of the bag.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
priyanka chopra

Apart from being a fabulous actor, Priyanka Chopra’s journey of becoming a global star is inspirational. Priyanka Chopra started her career at 18 when she won the Miss World pageant in 2000. Over the years, she has earned global recognition for her versatility across Bollywood and Hollywood, charity work, entrepreneurship, and more.

ALSO READ| Alia Bhatt Visits Katrina Kaif As Their Recent Bonding Continues, Priyanka Chopra Joins In

Along with enticing fans with her performances, Priyanka Chopra’s taste in fashion never goes wrong. Be it her Met Gala looks or red carpet looks, the Mary Kom actor never fails to make a mark. Recently, at the 77th Golden Globe Awards, Priyanka Chopra was seen putting her best fashion foot forward.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra Rocks Casual & Comfy Look At The Airport As She Arrives In India; See Pics

The diva was spotted alongside husband Nick Jonas donning a black sheer body-hugging dress. The sheer dress featured floral patches. Priyanka Chopra kept her look simple yet elegant by opting for minimalistic makeup. Her sleek hair was left open. Priyanka Chopra accessorised her entire outfit with a Bvlgari bag, the cost of which will burn a hole in your pocket.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas Fanpage🔵 (@priyankachopra.pic) on

ALSO READ| Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2020: Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Black At The Milestone Event

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas Fan Club (@priyanka_c_jonas) on

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra's Deep V-neck Grammys Look Inspires Bhumi Pednekar And Deepika Padukone

Priyanka Chopra’s Bvlgari Bag cost

As per reports, Priyanka Chopra’s Bvlgari bag costs a whopping amount which is around Rs. 1.79 Lakh. Along with Priyanka Chopra, celebs like Bella Hadid and Alessandra Ambrosio have also been spotted with Bvlgari bags. Have a look at the cost of the bag from the official website:

Bvlgari Bag

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra's Iconic Movies That Put The 'Desi Girl' Among Bollywood's Biggest Stars

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra Goes 'Woah' As Nick Jonas Makes His 'The Voice' Debut As Coach | WATCH

 

 

