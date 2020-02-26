Priyanka Chopra's 'Fashion': Lesser-known Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Film

Starring Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut in the leading roles, Fashion follows the story of an ambitious small-town girl, who has to pay a heavy price for the glamorous life in Mumbai. Released in 2008, Fashion is considered as one of Priyanka Chopra’s most successful films to date, as the movie’s gripping plot and unmatched performances impressed masses. Priyanka Chopra took home a National Award in the Best Female Actor category for her performance. Helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the much-acclaimed movie also stars Kangana Ranaut, Mugdha Godse, Samir Soni, Kiran Juneja and Raj Babbar in prominent roles. Here are some lesser-known facts you need to know about the film:

Lesser-known facts about Fashion

As per reports, Kangana Ranaut's character was inspired by the life of model Geetanjali Nagpal who was suffering from a mental disorder and was found begging on the streets of Delhi.

The scene of Kangna Ranaut's outfit falling in the middle of ramp show was reportedly inspired from the 2006 Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai where Carol Gracias' halter top slipped off.

The film went on to receive many awards in Best Actress category for Priyanka Chopra, and Best Supporting Actress for Kangana Ranaut. Most noted were Filmfare awards and a National Award.

Reportedly, Sidharth Malhotra was offered Arbaaz Khan's role but could not accept it as he was under contract with a modelling agency.

To step into the shoes of the character, Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra reportedly smoked multiple cigarettes on set. Kangana Ranaut sometimes smoked half a pack before scenes to get ready.

Reportedly, Priyanka Chopra's character was inspired by Alicia Raut.

The director Madhur Bhandarkar wanted to end the movie where the character Meghna Mathur gets pregnant and decides to flaunt her pregnancy, but Priyanka Chopra had her doubts about the scene, as she felt that it would portray a negative image among her fans. Therefore, Madhur had to re-write the script. He also extended the role of Sonali, which is played by Kangana Ranaut, to meet the script requirements.

What's next for Priyanka Chopra?

Priyanka will be next seen along with Rajkummar Rao in the much-awaited Netflix original, The White Tiger. The actor will also be seen in a biopic of Sheela Anand, which follows the story of one of the leaders of the controversial Rajneesh movement during the 1980s. The actor has also been roped in for Matrix 4.

(Promo image source: A screengrab from YouTube)

