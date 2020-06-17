Ranveer Singh's 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela' And Other Films Based In Gujarat

Films cover a wide range of locations and some films are based on some specific places or give vibes of a particular location like Gujarat. Filmmakers generally go that extra mile to realistically portray the essence of a particular region. Likewise, there are several films in Bollywood that are based in Gujarat or filmed in Gujarat. Ranveer Singh's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela is one such film. Having said that, here are some other films that are based in Gujarat.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie features Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in prominent roles. The movie that released in the year 2013 features Deepika essaying the role of Leela Sanera and Ranveer Singh essayed the role of Ram Rajadi. The movie is based in an imaginary village in Gujarati, Ranjhaar. The critically acclaimed movie received a stupendous response and managed to bag a massive number of awards and accolades for various aspects including songs, cinematography, performances, costumes and others.

Kai Po Che!

The film helmed by Abhishek Kapoor features Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri and Asif Basra in prominent roles. The movie revolves around the experience of living in a state like Gujarat. The movie also included a Garba number titled Shubhaarambh that managed to bag massive attention from the audience. The plot also includes the Gujarat earthquake and the Godhra train burning incident. Sushant Singh Rajput bagged the Best Male Debut Award for his performance in the flick.

ALSO READ | Best Ranveer Singh Movies That Are Certified Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes

2 States

Helmed by Abhishek Varman, 2 States features Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in prominent roles. The 2014 flick is adapted from a novel by the same name, written by Chetan Bhagat. The first half of the urban romantic comedy is based in Gujarat and as the lead characters are shown pursuing their MBA in IIM Ahmedabad. Apart from the storyline, the flick is remembered for its melodious tracks like Offo, Mast Magan, Iski Uski and others.

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh's Most Memorable Rapid-fire Answers You Must Check Out

Parzania

The intense film is directed by Rahul Dholakia. It features Naseeruddin Shah, Sarika, Corin Nemec, Raj Zutshi and Parzan Qureshi in prominent roles. The movie narrates the story of a Pithawala family and their journey in finding their missing son. The film showcases some of the most sensitive and emotional times during the Gujarat riots that took place in the year 2002.

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh's Most Critically Acclaimed Movies According To IMDb

Gandhi, My Father

Directed by Feroz Abbas Khan and produced by Anil Kapoor, the film features Darshan Jariwala, Akshaye Khanna, Bhumika Chawla and Shefali Shah in key roles. The movie narrates the story of some disturbing relationship between Mahatma Gandhi with his son Harilal Gandhi. The flick showcases some historical locations that are related to Mahatma Gandhi in Ahmedabad. The movie bagged National Film Awards and Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

ALSO READ | When Ranveer Singh Revealed He Does Not Get Offended By Negative Comments

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.