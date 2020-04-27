When Ranveer Singh Revealed He Does Not Get Offended By Negative Comments

Gully Boy star Ranveer Singh is one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood. The actor kickstarted his career in Bollywood with Band Baaja Baarat in the year 2010 and ever since then there has been no turning back. Ranveer Singh has given the audience some blockbuster movies to watch including Bajirao Mastani, Lootera, Dil Dhadkne Do, and many more. In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, the actor had opened up about his feelings when he comes across negative comments. Read on to know more details about the story:

When Ranveer Singh revealed he wouldn't be offended by negative comments

In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Ranveer was asked about his sartorial choices that attracted mixed reactions from the audience. He was also asked if he ever gets offended by the negative comments that he receives for his fashion game. Ranveer Singh gave a very interesting reply to the question.

Ranveer Singh answered by questioning as to why would he feel offended. Further, he also shared that he opts for a particular outfit because that makes him happy. He further continued by giving an example. He revealed on a particular day if he opted for a floral outfit and someone who may be wearing a white t-shirt and jeans criticises saying how 'garnish' he looks, he can respond back saying as to how 'boring' he looks. He reveals he opts for outfits according to his mood. He also said that people only comment when he wears unconventional outfits and that he has often donned conventional attires.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan's 83. He will be seen sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone. The flick was initially scheduled to be released on April 10, 2020, but the date has been postponed.

