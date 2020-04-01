Salman Khan's Most Memorable Love Songs From His Recent Movies

Salman Khan has starred in a wide variety of films over the years, many of which have received critical acclaim and commercial success. He is one of the most successful actors in Hindi cinema and he has been a part of the industry for over three decades now. Fondly known as Bhai, Salman Khan started his acting career in 1988 and apart from being known for his acting skills, he is also known for his memorable movie songs. From Jag Ghoomeya and Dil Diya Gallan, here are some of Salman Khan's love songs from the recent years. Read on to know more:

Salman Khan's recent love songs to add to your playlist

Jag Ghoomeya

Featuring alongside Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan was portrayed as a wrestler in the movie Sultan, released in the year 2016. Apart from the storyline, fans love the melodious songs of the movie, especially Jag Ghoomeya. The song is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, however, Salman Khan has also sung a version of this soulful song.

Dil Diya Gallan

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif featured in Tiger Zinda Hai, the sequel to the 2012 movie, Ek Tha Tiger. The duo collaborated after a long time in this Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial. The music album of the movie was critically acclaimed, with Dil Diya Gallan becoming a chartbuster soon upon its release. Sung by Atif Aslam, it is considered to be one of the best Salman Khan love songs.

Habibi me Nain

The melodious track is sung by renowned singers, Shreya Ghoshal and Jubin Nautiyal. The lyrics penned by Irfan Kamal are soulful and mellow. The guitar played by Kalyan Baruah gives the romantic touch to the song. The song garnered huge attention with over 46 thousand likes on YouTube.

