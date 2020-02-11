Best Shirtless Pictures Of Salman Khan That Will Make Fans Want To Hit The Gym

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is often seen baring his worked out physique in shirtless pictures. The actor is often seen working hard at the gym to maintain a healthy body shares pictures with fans on social media. Salman Khan's photos give some major fitness goals to his fans. Here are some of his shirtless pictures that will inspire you to hit the gym.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan Searching For New Faces For His Upcoming Movies?

ALSO READ | Salman Khan Is An Effortless Dancer, Says 'Radhe' Director Prabhu Deva

Salman Khan's shirtless photos

Salman Khan raises the bar of perfection with his shirtless look from Dabangg 3. Fans can never get enough of him by sharing shirtless pictures. You can see him posing effortlessly in front of the camera sporting a traditional moustache.

The Dabangg 3 actor post on social media looks like the actor is flaunting his abs and giving fans some major fitness goals. The look surely excites his million fans and followers. Fans get crazy looking at his shirtless pictures.

Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for the reality show Bigg Boss. Therefore, he keeps sharing pictures from the sets and gives the fans a glimpse from the sets of the show. You can see Salman Khan looking at the camera through the mirror and flaunting a french beard.

Be it the gym or simply lounging on a couch, Salman Khan shirtless look definitely grabs the attention of the audience. He can be seen resting on a couch and flaunting his chiselled body. Have a look.

This shirtless photo of Salman Khan looks like he was enjoying every bit of his stay from the vacation. The Race 3 actor shared a shirtless picture as he is seen enjoying the azure blue waters of Malta. Even though the actor might be looking in the opposite direction, fans have loved this picture of his as seen in the comments.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan SPOTTED Riding A Bicycle Wearing A Pair Of Shorts; Watch Video

ALSO READ | Salman Khan's Pics With His Film Directors; From Prabhu Deva To Kabir Khan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.