Movies Where Sonakshi Sinha Played Strong Female Characters; See List

Sonakshi Sinha started her career in acting with her debut film Dabangg, which was an action-drama film along with Salman Khan. Dabangg was a super hit movie of the actor. Since then, the actor’s stunning performances throughout her career in movies include Lootera, Rowdy Rathore, and Holiday. Here are some of the strong female characters portrayed by Sonakshi Sinha in her movies that will leave you amazed.

Sonakshi Sinha’s strong and bold female characters in her movies

Akira

Akira released in the year 2016. The plot of this film was around a lady who had been imprisoned at a youthful age and wound up being associated with wrongdoing sometime down the road. The movie was directed by A R Murugadoss, who had also contributed to the script of the film. Akira included Sonakshi Sinha as the female lead. Her character struggled with wrongs all alone, despite being misjudged by her family. The film Akira also featured actors Konkona Sen Sharma and Anurag Kashyap in pivotal roles.

Khandaani Shafakhana

In Khandaani Shafakhana, Sonakshi Sinha assumes the role of a sexologist who acquires a sex centre from her uncle. She has to run the centre for a half year before she can sell it. The film is an attempt to begin a conversation on taboo subjects like sex that individuals avoid talking about in the nation. Directed by debutante movie producer Shilpi Dasgupta, Khandaani Shafakhana was a movie that had Sonakshi Sinha's bold female role. The film likewise stars Varun Sharma and Badshah. The rapper made his Bollywood debut with this film.

Holiday

Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha teamed up for the spine-chilling Holiday in 2015. The film was the remake of a Tamil film named Thuppakki (2012) and it ended up being a hit. The plot of the film spun around Captain Virat Bakshi (Akshay Kumar) who got back to Mumbai from vacation and wound up following a terrorist with his group.

Ittefaq

Probably the best film by Sonakshi Sinha was the 2017 film Ittefaq. The film featured Akshaye Khanna and Siddharth Malhotra opposite Sonakshi Sinha. The film spun around the account of a homicide and it is up to Akshaye Khanna's character to settle this homicide puzzle which continues getting new twists.

Force 2

Force 2 is one such movie which is written and directed by Abhinay Deo. The movie features John Abraham and Sonakshi Sinha and is a sequel to the 2011 film Force. Force 2 revolves around an ACP, Yashvardhan who teams up with RAW Agent KK to bring down the spy within RAW. The film was the second film of Tahir Raj Bhasin as the main villain. This movie also had a reprised version of song Kate Nahi Katte Din Yeh Raat from the 1987 film Mr. India.

