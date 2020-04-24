Times Sonakshi Sinha Was A Part Of Women-centric Films | See List

For decades, Bollywood has been a mirror reflecting the times and scenarios the nation has gone through. From playing decorative objects in movies to becoming a strong force, women have come a long way in various films. From Meena Kumari to Vidya Balan, the women in Hindi film industry have been pivotal in bringing across the transformation the country has been through. Dabangg actor Sonakshi Sinha has also delivered many women-centric films in her acting career. Take a look:

Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi was a sequel to Happy Bhaag Jayegi. The film featured Sonakshi Sinha and Diana Penty and the fun starts when certain goons kidnap Happy from a flight. But later they discover that the Happy they kidnapped is a different person who had the same name and boarded the same flight. Directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Aanand L. Rai and Krishika Lulla, the film characters and storyline managed to bring out several laughs among the audience.

Noor

Directed by Sunhil Sippy, Noor was a comedy-drama film that released in 2017. The plot of the film revolved around a woman who is a journalist by profession. As the film progresses, her life takes a dramatic turn when she comes across an investigative story. The director of the film has also contributed to the story. The film featured stars like Sonakshi Sinha, Purab Kohli, Kanan Gill, and Shibani Dandekar in pivotal roles.

Akira

Akira was an action drama released in the year 2016 whose plot revolved around a woman who had been imprisoned at a young age. Later, she ended up being involved in a crime. The film was directed by A R Murugadoss, who also contributed to the story of the film. The film featured Sonakshi Sinha as the female lead who battled the wrongs on her own and she was seen in a never seen before avatar. The film also featured actors Konkona Sen Sharma and Anurag Kashyap in pivotal roles.

