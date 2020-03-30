Sonakshi Sinha And Akshay Kumar's Must-watch Movies That Are Loved By Fans

Dabangg actor Sonakshi Sinha is known for her work in commercial films. Apart from comedy flicks, she has also proved that she can do more than that with excellent performances in Lootera, Akira and Ittefaq. The actor has worked with Akshay Kumar in many blockbuster films. Their on-screen chemistry in various films has been loved by the audience. Take a look at films in which Sonakshi starred opposite Akshay Kumar.

Rowdy Rathore

Rowdy Rathore featured Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Paresh Ganatra in lead roles. Helmed by Prabhu Deva, the action drama film released in the year 2012 and was Hindi remake of 2006 released Telugu film Vikramarkudu. According to Box Office India, the film was a blockbuster hit and also saw a cameo appearance by Kareena Kapoor Khan in one of its songs.

Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dobara

Milan Lutharia’s Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dobara featured Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Imran Khan. Akshay and Imran played gangsters while Sonakshi was seen as their love interest. The film was a sequel to the 2010 film Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai. The film had high-octane action scenes and daredevil stunts.

Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty

Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha paired up again for the action thriller film Holiday in 2015. The film was the remake of a Tamil film named Thuppakki (2012) and it turned out to be a total entertainer. The plot of the film revolved around Captain Virat Bakshi (Akshay Kumar) who returned home to Mumbai on a holiday and ended up tracking a terrorist operation with his team. People enjoyed Sonakshi’s chemistry with Akshay Kumar just like their other films.

Mission Mangal

Mission Mangal was a space drama directed by R. Balki, which was based on true events of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launching the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan). The film was appreciated by the audience and performed great at the box office. The film was a multi-starrer including Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menon, Sharman Joshi, and Sonakshi Sinha.

