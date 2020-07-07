Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: MP Labourer Gets Calls From The Actor’s Fans, Probe On

Sushant Singh Rajput's investigation case has now hit upon a new development. Reportedly, a 20-year-old labourer from Madhya Pradesh has approached the police officials after he was flooded with numerous calls by the late actor's fans. According to media sources, the cyber cell probed into the matter and found out that a Facebook page created on the name of Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande had the mobile number of the labourer in its 'About Us' section.

The labourer has been flooded with calls from Sushant's fans

Jitendra Singh, who is the Superintendent of Police, revealed to a daily that ever since Sushant's death, the labourer had been getting calls daily. He added while some went on to disconnect the call after realizing that it was the wrong number, others began to express their distress on the case of the actor's death. The superintendent also revealed that more than 40000 people are currently following this Facebook page.

He also revealed that as a further mode of investigation, the police had also forwarded a message through Facebook messenger to the admin of the page but had got no response. He went on to say that they are in the lookout for the person who is operating the Facebook page. In the other part of the investigation, a forensic report also suggested that the late actor searched his name on Google at 10:15 am on June 14, 2020, before deciding to end his life.

The Google search history of the Chhicchore actor's phone reportedly revealed that he wrote 'Sushant Singh Rajput' on the website and read a few articles on himself. During Sushant's investigation case, some of his friends who were interrogated by the police, reportedly also revealed that the actor was stressed and felt that someone was trying to 'tarnish' his image. His friends further added that the Kedarnath actor used to discuss news articles that were published on him by several dailies and portals.

Sushant Singh Rajput's investigation

According to the media reports, the police have also recorded the statements of around more than 25 people so far regarding Sushant's death. These include the Drive actor's father and three sisters, Siddharth Pithani (Sushant's creative manager, and friend), Mohd. Shaikh (Sushant's cook), the keysmith, and his brother, Uday Singh Gauri (Sushant's business manager), Radhika Nihalani (Sushant's PR manager), Kushal Zaveri (Sushant's manager), Rhea Chakraborty, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjay Sridhar (Sushant's CA), YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali who recently recorded his statement regarding the case. The filmmaker reportedly denied ousting the actor from his films in his statement.

