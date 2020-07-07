Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Denies Ousting The Actor From Films

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was the latest celebrity to have been summoned by the Mumbai Police in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The filmmaker was snapped by the paparazzi as he arrived at the Bandra police station in the city on Monday. The director has reportedly given his recording regarding the case and has denied removing the late actor from his films.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali denies removing Sushant Singh Rajput from his films

Sanjay had arrived at the Bandra Police station at 12:30 pm with some of his staff members and lawyers. Reportedly, the Devdas director's statement was recorded for three hours wherein the police had formulated 20 questions for him. Sanjay was summoned at the Bandra Police station which was led by ACP Dattatray Bhargude of the Bandra Division along with Investigation Officer PI Bhushan Belnekar.

According to media reports, the Padmaavat director was also summoned at the Santacruz Police station wherein he was quipped around 35 to 40 questions by Zonal DCP Abhishek Trimukhe. Reportedly, Sushant was offered the films Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani which were extremely successful at the box office. The director reportedly denied ousting Sushant from his movies during his statement.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals he was not close to Sushant

According to media reports, Bhansali revealed during the statement that at that time, the late actor was busy working under the Yash Raj banner for Shekhar Kapur's Paani and had thus refused to work with him. The filmmaker added that this was also the reason for which he did not ask him again. Bhansali reportedly revealed during the statement that he had met the Chhicchore actor in the year 2016 to discuss some projects. He added that since these films did not pan out, he did not have any further conversation with the late actor. The Saawariya director also said that since he was not close to the Kedarnath actor, he was also unaware of his depression.

Meanwhile, Yash Raj Films Casting Director Shanoo Sharma was also summoned for the second round of questioning. Shanoo was first spotted at the police station on June 27, 2020. Aashish Singh, who used to work with YRF, before moving to Netflix last year, was also reportedly interrogated. The YRF banner has also submitted the contract copy with Sushant, as per the instructions of the police force.

