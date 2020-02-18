The Debate
Ali Abbas Zafar Confirms A 'Mr India' Trilogy, Fans Call It "the Most Awaited" Franchise

Bollywood News

Ali Abbas recently confirmed the 'Mr. India' trilogy through his Twitter account. Read more to know about Ali Abbas Zafar directing the Mr India trilogy. 

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
ali abbas zafar

Popular director Ali Abbas Zafar was in talks to take up the director’s role in Mr India trilogy and has been chosen for the same. He will now be directing the sequel of the 1987 cult film Mr India. The director took to his Twitter account to reveal the confirmation of the much-awaited project and also revealed some details for the film. Read more to know about Ali Abbas Zafar directing the Mr India trilogy. 

Also Read | Ranveer Singh To Play The Titular Role Of Mr India In Ali Abbas' Next Film?

Also Read | Katrina Kaif To Don A Superhero Avatar In Ali Abbas Zafar's Next Action Flick?

Ali Abbas Zafar to direct Mr India trilogy

Ali Abbas Zafar took to his Twitter account to share the good news of being a part of the cult film, Mr India. The director wrote, “Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins!”. There have been no official updates about the film’s cast but there have been rumours that Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan might end up being a part of the trilogy. After this tweet, fans could not keep calm about it.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan's Next With Ali Abbas Zafar To Have Amyra Dastur As The Female Lead?

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Cheers For Rumoured GF Katrina Kaif At Ali Abbas' B'day Bash, Watch

Here is what fans have to say:

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Speaks In Favour Of Ali Abbas Zafar Who Kept The Writer Of 'Tandav' Off Set

 

 

