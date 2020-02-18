Ali Abbas Zafar Confirms A 'Mr India' Trilogy, Fans Call It "the Most Awaited" Franchise

Popular director Ali Abbas Zafar was in talks to take up the director’s role in Mr India trilogy and has been chosen for the same. He will now be directing the sequel of the 1987 cult film Mr India. The director took to his Twitter account to reveal the confirmation of the much-awaited project and also revealed some details for the film. Read more to know about Ali Abbas Zafar directing the Mr India trilogy.

Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins! — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) February 17, 2020

As you are trying to make super hero universe with trilogy, only @RedChilliesEnt can pull this off as i think it will involve heavy vfx if its in that universe,so clearely @iamsrk is the best choice for this. — RISHI RATHORE (@RISHIRATHORE6) February 17, 2020

Ali Abbas Zafar to direct Mr India trilogy

Ali Abbas Zafar took to his Twitter account to share the good news of being a part of the cult film, Mr India. The director wrote, “Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins!”. There have been no official updates about the film’s cast but there have been rumours that Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan might end up being a part of the trilogy. After this tweet, fans could not keep calm about it.

Here is what fans have to say:

Anil kapoor - Ranveer Singh & Amrish puri - Sanjay Dutt what say guys? — Sushil Shirodkar (@sushil99691847) February 18, 2020

So it will be based on the original Mr India? I hope AAZ delivers a good script. It could be a promising remake if done right. — Aria Isara 🇫🇷🕉 (@aria_isara) February 17, 2020

Bhai is film tiger shroff hoga uske birthday ke din annocement hogi — TIGER SHROFF FAN ARMY (@FanShroff123) February 17, 2020

Can't wait 😍😍😍 hoping Katrina 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥 Fingers crossed 🤞🤞 — Arun (@ArunKatFan) February 17, 2020

Themostawaited 😍😍😍 — MannatMishra (@iamMissMannat) February 17, 2020

