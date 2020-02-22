Shekhar Kapur's Net Worth Might Just Put His Super-villain Mogambo To Shame, Details Here

Shekhar Kapur is a critically acclaimed Indian-American actor, director, and producer. He is known for films like Bandit Queen, Elizabeth, and especially for his dialogue from Mr. India, "Mogambo Khush Hua". He has also worked as a judge on the Indian reality show India's Got Talent. Born in Lahore, Punjab, British India, Kapur now lives in London. Read on to know more about Kapur’s estimated net worth.

Estimated Net Worth of Shekhar Kapur

According to the reports, Shekhar Kapur’s estimated net worth is around $25 Million. He worked as an accountant and management consultant at an oil company. He has also starred in films like Jaan Hazir Hai, Bindiya Chamkegi, Falak, Gawaahi, Nazar, Saatwan Aasman, Vishwaroopam, and Vishwaroopam 2. For his contribution to the world of moving pictures, he was honoured with two Academy Awards, which is one of the highest honour in the film industry. Kapur recently directed a romance drama flick Paani.

His film The Four Feathers garnered over $29 million at the Box-Office. He was seen playing the role of Colonel Jagannathan in Vishwaroopam, which featured Kamal Haasan in the lead role. The film garnered over ₹220 crores at the Indian Box-Officers. The film also received a sequel which performed well at the Box-office. Kapur served as one of the Jury Members at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival in 2010.

On the work front, Shekhar Kapur will be seen directing a film titled Paani, which will feature Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role, and it is said to be produced by Aditya Chopra. This announcement, according to the reports, was made at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival. According to the reports of 2019, Kapur will be directing a television series based on a novel by Amitav Ghosh.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

