Neha Kakkar REVEALS Aditya Narayan's Plans To Marry Long-time Girlfriend This Year

Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar were seen making the headlines throughout the year, as their dating rumours were all over the town. Aditya Narayan’s father, Udit Narayan, had cleared the air around the same when it was rumoured that Aditya and Neha were set to tie the knot. He stated that it is not true, and he would have been happy if it was true.

Recently, Neha Kakkar confirmed that Aditya Narayan will be soon tying the knots with his long-time girlfriend. Read on to know more about what Neha Kakkar has to say:

Neha Kakkar reveals that Aditya Narayan will be tying the knot this year with long-time girlfriend

According to the reports, Neha Kakkar was seen talking to a leading news portal, where she stated that Aditya is a very genuine person. He has a heart of gold and she is really happy to share that he is getting married this year with his long-time girlfriend. She wished him all the happiness and many years of togetherness.

Talking about her journey so far, she stated that Indian Idol 11 has been an amazing journey and she feels that she is fortunate to have shared the stage with legends likes Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. She also took the opportunity to express her gratitude, and thank every person involved with the show. Neha Kakkar also spoke about how lucky she feels to have these people support her throughout the journey.

Be prepared for a magnificent night full of amazing music and entertaining performances. Watch the star studded #IndianIdol11 #GrandFinale, this Sunday at 8 PM, and find out who will be our next #IndianIdol @iAmNehaKakkar @VishalDadlani #HimeshReshammiya #AdityaNarayan pic.twitter.com/uzg9swQrIH — Sony TV (@SonyTV) February 22, 2020

