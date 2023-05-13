Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Heads To OTT, Rani Mukerji Starrer Streaming On THIS Platform

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway released on March 17 in cinema halls and opened to good reviews and commercial success. The movie will now streaming on OTT and fans who missed watching it cinema halls can enjoy it from the comfort of their homes. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is a courtroom drama featuring Rani Mukerji in the lead role.

The Rani Mukerji starrer is based on real-life incidents of an Indian mother whose children were forcefully put in foster care in Norway. The Bollywood movie is a courtroom drama in which Rani plays the role based on Sagarika Chatterjee. The movie is now streaming on Netflix and can be enjoyed by those with a subscription to the OTT platform.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway mired in controversy

Though the makers claimed that the film was based on real-life incidents, before Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway was released, Hans Jacob Frydenlund, Norwegian ambassador to India, shared on social media that the movie incorrectly depicted Norway’s beliefs about family. He added that the Bollywood movie had "factual inaccuracies" and called it a "work of fiction".

Reacting to the same, Rani Mukerji said that the ambassador is ‘entitled to his opinion. “It is a true story, and the intention of the film was very different from what was being projected in the opinion that was given. It was about a mother’s journey,” Rani said in an interview with Hindustan Times. She also added that the movie was not made to offend anyone.

Alia Bhatt praises Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Several members of the film fraternity reacted to the movie upon its release. Alia Bhatt posted three screenshots from the film and praised Rani Mukerji’s performance. The Brahmastra star said that the story needed to be told, adding that because of her newly found motherhood, the film impacted her significantly more. She wrote, “Rani ma’am - there’s no one like you,” and added that she was "transfixed and transported right by (her) side from Norway to India.” She concluded the post by applauding the team of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and also praised Jim Sarbh.