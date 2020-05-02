'Mrs Serial Killer' Shooting Location: Where Was The Movie Filmed?

'Mrs Serial Killer' shooting location: Where was the Netflix original film shot?

Mrs Serial Killer movie stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee, and Mohit Raina in the prominent roles. It also includes debutante Zayn Marie in a supporting role. Helmed by Shirish Kunder, the 2020 crime thriller flick revolves around the life of a doctor, who gets jailed for six mysterious murders in the city. However, his wife comes to the rescue and attempts to commit a similar crime and prove him innocent.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Produced by Kunder’s wife Farah Khan, the film was released on May 1, 2020, as a Netflix original. We have mentioned everything about Mrs Serial Killer shooting location that you need to know. Take a look. 

Mrs Serial Killer movie was shot in Nainital, Uttrakhand. According to a report, it started filming one year ago. Here are pictures from Mrs Serial Killer shooting location. Have a look. 

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee shared some snaps from Mrs Serial Killer shooting location. They feature greenery and a peaceful backdrop of trees and less trodden roads. Take a look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

