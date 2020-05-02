'Mrs Serial Killer' Shooting Location: Where Was The Movie Filmed?

Mrs Serial Killer movie stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee, and Mohit Raina in the prominent roles. It also includes debutante Zayn Marie in a supporting role. Helmed by Shirish Kunder, the 2020 crime thriller flick revolves around the life of a doctor, who gets jailed for six mysterious murders in the city. However, his wife comes to the rescue and attempts to commit a similar crime and prove him innocent.

Produced by Kunder’s wife Farah Khan, the film was released on May 1, 2020, as a Netflix original. We have mentioned everything about Mrs Serial Killer shooting location that you need to know. Take a look.

Mrs Serial Killer shooting location

Mrs Serial Killer movie was shot in Nainital, Uttrakhand. According to a report, it started filming one year ago. Here are pictures from Mrs Serial Killer shooting location. Have a look.

Where was Mrs Serial Killer shot?

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee shared some snaps from Mrs Serial Killer shooting location. They feature greenery and a peaceful backdrop of trees and less trodden roads. Take a look.

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Brothers' Had Biggest Opening In UK? Read More About The Film

Also read: 'Mrs Serial Killer' Fan Reactions: Jacqueline Fernandez's Netflix Movie Gets Mixed Reviews

Also read: When Jacqueline Fernandez Starred In Sequels: From "Race 2' To 'Housefull 3'

Also read: 'Mrs Serial Killer': Jacqueline Fernandez Shares A Beautiful Pic, Says 'today Is The Day'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.