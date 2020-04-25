'Extraction' Ending Explained: Is Tyler Rake Alive At The End Of The Film?

Netflix's high-octane thriller film Extraction recently debuted on Netflix and is being unanimously praised for its action set pieces and jaw-dropping chase sequences. The Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda and Pankaj Tripathi starter film Extraction has an ambiguous ending which can leave audience members as to what actually happened. The ending for Extraction will be discussed in detail below.

Disclaimer: Major Spoilers Ahead

Extraction ending explained

The action-heavy backdrop of Extraction comes from director Sam Hargrave who has previously worked as a stunt director and ci-ordinator on various action films including Avengers: Endgame and Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Atomic Blonde. During the end of the film, Ovi Mahajan's character played by Rudhraksh Jaiswal is safely escorted to the chopper waiting to fly him off Bangladesh to India. By that time, Tyler Rake's character played by Chris Hemsworth is heavily injured saving Ovi and thus chooses to sacrifice his life by jumping off the bridge into the sea. But as the film draws to a close, Tyler Rake blurry image can be seen looking over Ovi as he surfaces up from the swimming pool.

🏃🏻‍♂️🏃🏻‍♂️🏃🏻‍♂️🏃🏻‍♂️🏃🏻‍♂️🏃🏻‍♂️🏃🏻‍♂️🏃🏻‍♂️🏃🏻‍♂️🏃🏻‍♂️🏃🏻‍♂️🏃🏻‍♂️🏃🏻‍♂️🏃🏻‍♂️🏃🏻‍♂️🏃🏻‍♂️🏃🏻‍♂️Chris Hemsworth 🚙🚗🚙🚗🚙🚗🚙🚗🚙🚗🚙🚗🚙🚗🚙🚗🚙 EXTRACTION 🧨💥🧨💥🧨💥🧨💥🧨💥🧨💥 on Netflix 24 April🧨💥 pic.twitter.com/TqrS62ZHkK — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 20, 2020

As per director Sam Hargrave, the decision taken during the climax of the film was done deliberately in order for viewers to interpret the film's finale. During an interview with an entertainment portal in the USA, Sam Hargrave revealed that if a viewer watches the film and believes that Tyler's redemption is completed by his sacrifice, then they can consider him dead. Whereas, if some viewers loved Tyler's character and wished for him to survive at the end of the film, then they envision his image at the final shot of the film.

