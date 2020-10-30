Mrunal Thakur Cannot Contain Excitement About Working With Shahid Kapoor In Jersey

Actor Mrunal Thakur has made her presence felt in Bollywood with her amazing performances in movies. She is also one of those few actors who has successfully managed to transition to movies from television. Mrunal Thakur will be next seen in the upcoming film Jersey alongside Shahid Kapoor. In a recent interview, she has expressed that she is very excited to work with Shahid Kapoor.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan's Rare Pictures With Bollywood Stars Before They Became Famous

Mrunal Thakur is very excited to work with Shahid Kapoor in Jersey

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Mrunal Thakur has said in an interview with DNA that she would get scolded by her parents to keep cuttings of Shahid Kapoor’s pictures when she was young. She and her sister both would keep cuttings of Shahid Kapoor's pictures. She also has heavily praised Shahid Kapoor’s works and called him a fabulous performer.

Also read | 'Ajooba' Shooting Location: Know Where This Bollywood Fantasy Was Shot

Mrunal Thakur also added that Shahid Kapoor creates magic every time he comes on screen. She would sit in front of the monitor and never miss any of Shahid’s movie shots so that she does not miss his 'X-factor'. She also wonders how Shahid ‘manages to do it’. Mrunal also said that working alongside Shahid has been a great learning experience for her. She has learnt a lot from him by being with him on sets of Jersey. She also thanked the universe for making this happen.

Also read | Harshvardhan Rane Talks About Acceptance In Bollywood And More Ahead Of 'Taish' Release

A report by Bollywood Life states that Shahid Kapoor has reportedly cut down his remuneration for the film Jersey to help the producers during this tough time. The project was also going over budget. The Kabir Singh actor is highly confident that the movie will be a success from the way they are shooting it.

Also read | When Trishala Dutt Was Asked If She Harbors The Dream Of Joining Bollywood; See Her Answer

Jersey is a sports drama film that is a remake of the Telugu language film that goes by the same name. The film also stars Shahid Kapoor’s father Pankaj Kapoor in a prominent role. Mrunal Thakur in Jersey plays the wife of the protagonist’s character.

Mrunal Thakur’s movies are widely loved by the audiences. Mrunal Thakur's movies include Super 30 and Batla House. She was a part of Netflix’s Ghost Stories. She was also a part of Balaji Telefilms’ serial Kumkum Bhagya.

Image courtesy- @mrunalofficial2016 Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.