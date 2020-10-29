When Trishala Dutt Was Asked If She Harbors The Dream Of Joining Bollywood; See Her Answer

At a time when star kids like Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and others were set to follow in the footsteps of their actor's parents, daughter of Sanjay Dutt, Trishala Dutt has always stayed away from the acting world. Back in the year 2018, Trishala took to the new feature added to Instagram named Ask A Question and answered a host of questions asked to her by other Instagram users. One such question was if she was keen on Bollywood and acting, to which she said a frank ‘no’.

Remember when Trishala Dutt said how Bollywood is not an option for her?

Trishala, who is quite active on social media, took to her Instagram handle to reveal that she is not interested in acting. In the year 2018, 'Ask a question' took Instagram by storm, and Trishala too decided to give it a try. Her fans asked many questions that were directed at her entry into the Hindi film industry. When asked if she is interested in acting, her reply was a firm No.

When asked about her daughter-father relationship, Trishala calmly added that it is actually quite normal, like any parent-child relationship. She was also asked who was she like between her mother and father, to which Sanjay Dutt's daughter said, 'a bit of both' -- attitude and temper were like her dad while her gentleness and loving side is like her mother.

For those unaware, Trishala currently lives in New York with her grandparents. She has majored in Psychology. In various interviews, Trishala has stated that she never wants to join acting and Bollywood. Moreover, she is the first daughter of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and his ex-wife Richa Sharma, who passed away 23 years ago after suffering from cancer.

Sanjay Dutt's health

Sanjay Dutt on the occasion of his twins Iqra and Shahraan’s birthday on October 21, 2020, had recently announced that he had recovered from his illness. The actor had announced two months ago that he was taking a short break from films and shootings for treatment. Since then, the Agneepath star was used to be regularly spotted at the Kokilaben Hospital and his thank-you note also featured a word for the doctors.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sanjay Dutt recently made headlines for his new look for the film KGF: Chapter 2. He will be playing the role of an antagonist Adheera in the period action drama. He will be also seen in the other two films like Bhuj: The Pride of India and Torbaaz which are gearing up for release on OTT platforms.

(Image Credits: Trishala Dutt Instagram)

