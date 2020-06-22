Mrunal Thakur's Take On Aspiring Actors From Small-town: 'We Have To Build Many Sushants'

Recently, actor Mrunal Thakur talked about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput during a live chat with a leading entertainment portal. While talking about Sushant Singh Rajput and how his life and efforts inspired her, Mrunal Thakur said that the industry needs to build many many like him. Mrunal Thakur also revealed that many of her friends reached out to her after the news of Sushant's death made headlines.

Mrunal Thakur's take on aspiring actors from small-town

Talking about her insecurities, the Love Sonia actor said that she wants to make sure that she gives a reason for all the youngsters who want to make their career in acting. She also requested the parents of aspiring actors to not hesitate. She further continued that the audience and the industry have to build many Sushant Singh Rajputs and have to make sure that the aspiring actors from small towns can also play biopics like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and many other inspiring characters on the screens.

Mrunal Thakur said that people do not know what SSR was going through. She further urged the audience and fans to give a lot of love as that is what Sushant wanted to do. Referring to the nepotism debate on the internet, Mrunal Thakur added that there is a lot of negativity. Calling a few 'blue moon people', Mrunal stated that people are suddenly concerned about mental health. The actor shared her mantra and explained it with an example stating Uber. She said that an individual needs to drop off people who are not going to stand by their decisions.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Reportedly, the late actor was battling depression from the past six months. Police are still investigating the case.

On the other side, on the professional front, Mrunal Thakur was last seen in Netflix's original film Ghost Stories. In the year 2019, she shared the screen space with Hrithik Roshan for a social-drama Super 30. She has bagged several projects in her kitty, including the upcoming film of Shahid Kapoor, titled Jersey. Apart from this, Toofan with Farhan Akhtar and a multi-starrer film Aankh Micholi is also lined up for the actor.

