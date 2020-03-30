Mrunal Thakur Opens Up About Working With Shahid Kapoor In 'Jersey'

Mrunal Thakur made her Bollywood debut with Vikas Behl’s 2019 drama Super 30 alongside Hrithik Roshan. The 27-year-old actor is all set to impress the audiences yet again with her upcoming film Jersey opposite Shahid Kapoor. Mrunal Thakur had expressed how she initially felt scared while working with Shahid Kapoor.

Mrunal Thakur reveals she was “scared” while working with Shahid Kapoor

Mrunal Thakur grabbed everybody’s attention in her debut film Super 30. Thakur’s other movies include Batla House with John Abraham and also the Netflix original Ghost Stories. Her choice of characters she portrayed on the silver screen have been lauded by the audience.

Mrunal Thakur is all set to dazzle her fans with her upcoming project Jersey, helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. In a recent live chat conversation with a media portal, she shared that she was initially pretty scared working with Shahid Kapoor and that reflected on her face while shooting. Mrunal Thakur said that Shahid Kapoor was extremely understanding and made her feel very comfortable at that time.

Shahid Kapoor had apparently told Mrunal Thakur that it is okay to be scared and nervous as those were her initial days and it will get better with time. He even said it is going to get much easier once both of them embrace the character and start performing. Mrunal Thakur also opened up about her equation and experience with Shahid Kapoor on the sets.

According to the Batla House actor, Shahid Kapoor knows how to differentiate between work time and leisure time perfectly. Mrunal Thakur had nothing but praise while talking about working with her co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapoor. She labelled the father-son duo as extraordinary performers and also added that she could learn a lot by just observing them over the monitor.

Jersey is the official remake of the Telugu film with the same name. Jersey remake is being helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and stars Shahid Kapoor, Pankaj Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur with others in the lead roles. The shooting of the film has been temporarily stopped due to the COVID-19 outbreak but the movie is slated to release by the end of 2020.

