Mrunal Thakur Speaks About Being Called An "idiot" For Taking Up 'Love Sonia'

Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur recently spoke about her debut film Love Sonia and how she was criticised for taking the film up. Mrunal said that she had to take whatever came her way and she actually appreciates the opportunities that she has gotten so far. She also spoke about how television actors should be given a chance instead of perceiving them on the basis of the role that they play on television.

Mrunal Thakur on doing Love Sonia

Mrunal Thakur, who made her Bollywood debut with the critically acclaimed film Love Sonia, recently spoke to a leading daily about how she was called an “idiot” for taking up the role. She said that she did not have much of a choice around the time and simply decided to take whatever came her way. She also revealed that while she was testing for Love Sonia, there was another Bollywood film she was trying for. However, the other film did not happen, because of which she took up Love Sonia.

Mrunal Thakur also revealed that she was worried about her career tanking even before it took off. Most people would tell her that she was being stupid by taking up the role and that she did not know what she was doing. She added that she has been happy and appreciative about the opportunities that came her way.

Read Mrunal Thakur's Take On Aspiring Actors From Small-town: 'We Have To Build Many Sushants'

Also read Mrunal Thakur Reveals She Was Called An 'idiot' For Leaving Serials And Getting Into Films

Mrunal Thakur also revealed that even working with leading actors like Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Shahid Kapoor, and John Abraham has mostly been about going with the flow in terms of decision making. According to her, an actor has to be convinced with the work that he or she is doing, only then can they convince the audience about the same. Speaking about her journey in Bollywood, she said that once an actor has stepped into Bollywood, things become more difficult as people are constantly watching what the actor will be doing next. It is not just about films but also about various other factors like how people position themselves and take care of their films. Mrunal Thakur also said that social media presence also plays an integral role in the life of an actor.

Read Mrunal Thakur On Why 'Jersey' Is Close To Her Heart And 'Toofan' Was A Dream Come True

Also read Mrunal Thakur & John Abraham's Peppy Dance Number 'Gallan Goriyan' Out On YouTube, Watch

Image Courtesy: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.