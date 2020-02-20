Abhimanyu And 'Super 30' Actor Mrunal Thakur Roped In For Umesh Shukla's 'Aankh Micholi'

Filmmaker Umesh Shukla, who has directed films like Oh My God and 102 Not Out, has announced his next project. The makers and the cast of the upcoming film recently announced the project on their social media handle. Maine Pyar Kiya fame actor Bhagyashhree's son Abhimanyu will play the lead, whereas, Super 30 actor Mrunal Thakur will portray the female lead of the upcoming film titled Aankh Micholi. Check out Abhimanyu's post below:

READ | Maine Pyar Kiya Turns 30: Bhagyashree's Son Abhimanyu & Costar Shirley Become Prem-Suman

Other details of 'Aankh Micholi' cast and crew

Aankh Micholi will be jointly produced under the banner of Sony Pictures Films India and Merry Go Round Studios. Interestingly, critically acclaimed actors like Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, and Divya Dutt among the others will also play pivotal characters in the film. The supporting cast of Aankh Micholi includes Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz. Sachin-Jigar will compose the music of the film.

READ | 'Nikamma' Makers Unveil The Movie's First Look Featuring Shirley And Abhimannyu

Reportedly, the director, Umesh Shukla, said in an interview that the film is close to his heart and he feels proud to have been able to bring an exciting cast together for the film. He further said that the family entertainer is a story of a family of misfits. Further, he said that because Aankh Micholi is a family entertainer, they are planning to release the film in Diwali 2020.

READ | Kartik Aaryan Roped In For A Role In Another Imtiaz Ali Film?

On the other side, Sony Picture Entertainment's managing director, Vivek Krishnani, said that the production house always looks out for engaging and riveting stories that can not only charm audiences but also evoke strong emotions. Reportedly, he also promised that Aankh Micholi will be truly a rib-tickling roller coaster ride for audiences worldwide. The report also states that Aankh Micholi will be shot across India and Europe.

READ | Salman Khan Wants Akki’s Film 'Good Newwz' To Do Better Than His Own Film

(Cover Image Courtesy: Abhimanyu Dassani)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.