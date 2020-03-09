Super 30 star Mrunal Thakur says she's 'in love', wants this actor to take her out on date

It’s a known fact that work is not the only aspect of an actor’s life that gets discussed. The actor’s personal life often becomes a talking point, especially his/her love life. Mrunal Thakur has also witnessed this attention, where her rumoured relationships with writer Sharad Chandra Tripathi and Arjit Taneja made headlines.

While the current status of Mrunal and Arjit is not clear, the 'Super 30' star seems to have found love. No, Mrunal has not started dating someone, but she has fallen in love with a very popular name. The actor has turned out to be a fangirl of Keanu Reeves.

Mrunal took to Twitter on Monday and wrote that she was ‘in love.’ She then requested the John Wick star to take her out on a date.

Here’s the post:

I am in love ! #KeanuReeves please take me on a date 🥰❤️😭 — Mrunal Thakur (@mrunal0801) March 8, 2020

With Daniel Radcliffe recently sending a message for Sanya Malhotra, Drake making headlines for his comments on Athiya Shetty’s Instagram or John Cena’s regular posts involving Indian stars, the stars in Hollywood might not be too unfamiliar with Indian names. And it’d be interesting to see if Keanu gets to know about Mrunal’s love soon.

Interestingly, Mrunal was not alone, Mahhi Vij too was interested. The TV actor did not mind joining for the ‘date.’

Here’s the response:

Me tooooo take me along https://t.co/edD0AUak6o — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) March 9, 2020

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mrunal is riding high. Starting from popular TV serials like Kumkum Bhagya, her transition to films turned out to be a success with ventures like Batla House and Super 30. The actor also has interesting films in her kitty like Jersey remake and Toofan.

