Sakshi Dhoni's Heartfelt Wish For MS Dhoni's Birthday Has Cakes, Candles & All Things Love

Captain Cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni turns 39 on Tuesday and the sweetest wish, from those of all his fans and followers on social media, is from his wife, Sakshi. She shared many adorable and candid captures of the legendary Indian cricketer on Instagram and expressed her adoration for her husband with the sweetest words.

The pictures show Dhoni, visibly greying amid lockdown at his home in Ranchi, enjoying some quality time with his pet dogs and also with his family. Sakshi quipped through the caption that as she's 'marking the date', she has noticed that her husband has 'greyed a bit more' and has 'become smarter and sweeter'.

Sakshi wrote, "Marking the date you were born, another year older, greyed a bit more, become smarter and sweeter. (Literally 😂😂) You are a man who will not be moved by all the sweet wishes and gifts. Let’s celebrate another year of your life by cutting a cake and blowing the candles! Happy Birthday, Husband!!"

Fans of Dhoni have been celebrating the day on Twitter as #Legend, #Thala and #HappyBirthdayDhoni have been trending throughout the day. The celebrated cricketer, who is on a sabbatical since India's exit from the World Cup in 2019, was expected to return to action finally in the IPL this year. Sadly, the coronavirus pandemic situation in the country has forced all sports and their related events to take a backseat.

Apart from Sakshi, another heartfelt wish for the 'Thala' came from all-rounder Hardik Pandya earlier on Tuesday. The father-to-be shared his most cherished memories with Dhoni on Instagram and captioned them with the sweetest words. Pandya wrote, "Happy birthday to my Bittu from your Chittu 🤗 My friend, who has taught me to be a better human being and stood by me in bad times".

MS Dhoni- the legend

Dhoni is one of the best captain in the history of both Indian and world cricket. He is the only captain to win all the ICC events (World T20 2007, ICC Test Mace 2009, World Cup 2011, and Champions Trophy 2013). He led the 'Men In Blue' to two Asia Cup triumphs in 2010 and 2016 (T20I format).

