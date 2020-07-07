On MS Dhoni's Birthday, Superlatives Don't Get More Effusive Than Sanjay Manjrekar's Wish

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar heaped praise on Captain cool MS Dhoni, hailing him as a top-class keeper and the best finisher the game has ever seen as he extended wishes to the former skipper on his birthday. The World Cup-winning captain turned 39 years old on Tuesday. Terming MS Dhoni as a 'true Indian great', Sanjay Manjrekar lauded Captain Cool as a skipper who led the team from the front and a man who inspired his team and gave them the confidence of succeeding on big occasions through his conduct. Taking to Twitter, Sanjay Manjrekar extended his wishes to the legendary cricketer.

'A true Indian great' - Manjrekar's wishes to MS Dhoni

Top class keeper. The best finisher this game has seen. Above all, a captain who led from the front & through his own conduct gave his team a deep rooted confidence that they could win on the big night. A true Indian great!

Happy Birthday Mahendra Singh Dhoni. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 7, 2020

MS Dhoni's legacy

Talking about the MS Dhoni age factor, the Ranchi born cricketer is yet to call time on his glorious career and was all set to lead Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020. Dhoni is one of the best captain in the history of both Indian and world cricket. The 39-year-old is the only captain to win all the ICC events (World T20 2007, ICC Test Mace 2009, World Cup 2011, and Champions Trophy 2013). He led the 'Men In Blue' to two Asia Cup triumphs in 2010 and 2016 (T20I format).

Virat Kohli wishes his 'skipper'

Team India skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter and posted a message to wish his predecessor MS Dhoni on his birthday. Dhoni birthday wishes started to pour in from Monday evening itself as the legendary former Indian skipper turned 39 on Tuesday. Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni together have guided Team India to some memorable victories over the years. Virat Kohli was also the part of the Indian team which lifted the 2011 World Cup under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

Happy b'day Mahi bhai. Wish you good health and happiness always. God bless you 🙏😃 pic.twitter.com/i9zR4Zb5A3 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 7, 2020

