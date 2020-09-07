On Sushant's Autopsy, Cooper Doctors & Mumbai Police To Be Grilled By 'unsatisfied' MSHRC

Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) on Monday has called for a detailed report from Cooper hospital and Mumbai police in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. This comes after MSHRC has sent a notice to Cooper Hospital and Mumbai Police for allowing actor Rhea Chakraborty to enter the hospital's mortuary and seek details of the regulation following which she was allowed.

Sources said that Mumbai Police officials didn’t appear before the commission last time because they were Covid positive. The Dean of Cooper hospital went with a lawyer and denied that he gave entry to Rhea at the mortuary. However, the commission is not satisfied with the answers from the hospital and asked for a detailed report. Around 12 police officials and staff of Cooper hospital will be visiting the State Human Rights Commission office later in the day, sources said.

CBI to grill Cooper Hospital doctors

Meanwhile, on Sunday, top sources informed that Cooper Hospital doctors involved in Sushant Singh Rajput's autopsy will be grilled by the Central Bureau of Intelligence as well. The CBI will question the doctors over the 'marks' on Sushant's body, and over the nature of the 'cloth' found at the crime scene, to understand if that can cause such aberrations.

Sources suggest that the AIIMS team would also be present during the interrogation. Furthermore, the CBI team along with AIIMS forensic experts visited Sushant's residence to recreate June 14 scene and returned with a strong line of questioning for prime witness Sandip Ssingh. According to the sources, the CBI is in its stage 3 of the investigation in solving the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Sandip Ssingh on his 'thumbs-up gesture'

Sushant Singh Rajput's self-proclaimed 'close friend' Sandip Ssingh, whose active role in orchestrating the events immediately after the late actor's death had raised suspicions on Monday, defended his claim on why he did not meet Sushant for the past one year. Sandip, who emerged after a significant period of time to speak quite copiously to the media, said Sushant was busy with Chhichhore and other projects whereas he was busy with Modi biopic and its promotion. "What's the logic that I was not in contact with him?" he asked while speaking to news agency ANI.

READ | Sushant case: CBI to grill Cooper hospital doctors over 'marks', 'cloth', say sources

READ | In Sushant case, Sandip Ssingh disputes Rhea Chakraborty's drugs claim; denies knowing her

Sandeep Singh also clarified about his "thumbs-up gesture" he was seen giving a policeman outside the hospital where Sushant Singh's body was taken, leading to allegations of foul play against him from several quarters. "When I reached Cooper Hospital with Meetu didi (Sushant's sister), a constable asked - who is Sandip Ssingh? To which, instead of shouting or removing my mask, I showed thumbs up to tell him that I was the person. What wrong did I do? Should I have cared about my gesture while supporting a family?" he said.

READ | Sushant's 'friend' Sandip Ssingh breaks silence post CBI grilling; gives June 14 version

READ | Sushant Death Probe LIVE Updates: Rhea reaches NCB office, Sandip Ssingh breaks silence

(With ANI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.