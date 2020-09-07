Sushant's 'friend' Sandip Ssingh Breaks Silence Post CBI Grilling; Gives June 14 Version

Sushant Singh Rajput's self-proclaimed 'close friend' Sandip Ssingh, whose active role in orchestrating the events immediately after the late actor's death had raised suspicions on Monday, defended his claim on why he did not meet Sushant for the past one year. Sandip, who emerged after a significant period of time to speak quite copiously to the media, said Sushant was busy with Chhichhore and other projects whereas he was busy with Modi biopic and its promotion. "What's the logic that I was not in contact with him?" he asked while speaking to news agency ANI.

'I told CBI everything'

"Many are not even in contact with their school friends. What's wrong in that? I had sent him a message during the lockdown, 'Bhai?' which was not delivered as his number had changed," he said. The filmmaker said that the people who are levelling allegations against him should answer why they didn’t go to the residence of Sushant Singh Rajput or the hospital when they got the news (of his death) or to his funeral. "Why didn't they stand with the family?" he asked.

Sandip Ssingh also confirmed that the CBI team has indeed called him and asked about the sequence of the events on June 14 and 15. "I told them everything I knew. Everyone wanted CBI enquiry which happened. Now, people want to decide who is accused. We should have little patience and trust the CBI," the filmmaker said.

Sushant's close friend said that the whole country is "analysing me and judging me without any proof" adding that he feels that the people will themselves "punish" him as they have declared him a "convict."

'I was surprised that no one was there'

Speaking about his visit to the Cooper hospital and his gesture to the Mumbai Police on June 14th, he said, "When I reached Cooper Hospital with Meetu didi (Sushant Singh's sister), a constable asked - who is Sandip? To which, instead of shouting, I showed thumbs up to tell that I was the person. What was wrong in that? Should I have cared about my gesture at that time?" "I was surprised that no one was there. The friends Sushant had for 25 years, no one was there. Only I was there," Sandip Ssingh added.

READ | Congress demands probe against Sandip Ssingh over alleged links with BJP & Sushant case

Earlier, Republic Media network had accessed the call details of Sandip Ssingh which highlighted that four calls were exchanged between him and the ambulance driver between June 14-16. To add to the intrigue, the ambulance driver sheepishly deflected and denied any knowledge of this despite having called Sandip three times.

READ | Sushant death probe: CBI questions ambulance driver Akshay based on calls to Sandip Ssingh

However, Sandip Ssingh said that the ambulance driver had called him. "He must have got the number from the police. He called me because he wanted his payment of Rs 8,000. We could not pay him for the next 2 days," he said. "I made the payment. Meetu even asked me in chat if I have cleared the payments. I said yes," he added.

READ | Sushant case: 'Sandip Ssingh, mystery girl being questioned by CBI', says Smita Parikh

READ | In Sushant case, CBI gets sensational Sandip Ssingh lead; name appears in accused's chats

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.