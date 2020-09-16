In Sushant Case Shocker, MSHRC Claims 'clean Chit' To Cooper Hospital & Mumbai Police

In a shocking development amid three central agencies' and AIIMS' probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and perhaps even the erstwhile probe under the Maharashtra government, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has now given a clean chit to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital and the Mumbai Police.

MSHRC has claimed that they looked into the matter based on media reports, but did not find a breach on the part of Cooper Hospital or the Police. The details of the protocol have been followed and so the suo moto matter is disposed of, the state Human Rights Commission said, maintaining silence on Republic's extensive investigative reportage in the case and the CBI's own finding of 'technical lapses' in the Mumbai Police probe, which sources in the agencies have confirmed to Republic.

MSHRC had asked for a detailed report

Earlier, the MSHRC had sent a notice to Cooper Hospital and Mumbai Police for allowing actor Rhea Chakraborty to enter the hospital's mortuary and seek details of the regulation following which she was allowed. According to the sources, the MSHRC had called for a detailed report from Cooper Hospital and Mumbai police after the Mumbai Police officials didn’t appear before the commission last time because they were Covid positive. The Dean of Cooper hospital went with a lawyer and denied that he gave entry to Rhea at the mortuary.

CBI points out 'technical lapses' in Mumbai police probe

Top sources in the investigating agency informed Republic Media Network that the probe team has found that certain procedures like (1) maintaining the "sanctity of the crime scene" were not followed as many people were allowed to enter the crime scene. The CBI was also (2) probing whether some leniency was shown towards a few people and they were not arrested or examined by Mumbai Police, sources said. The agency is probing this angle but has not mentioned any names. The CBI has made multiple visits to Cooper Hospital as they are (3) not convinced with the autopsy report of the late actor and has found some lapses there too, sources said. The Mumbai Police spent a large amount of time in probing (4) professional rivalry but however, whether there was a foul play in the actor's death was not the key focus of the probe, sources added.

CBI team to meet AIIMS body to assess forensic report

This comes a day ahead of the CBI team meeting the AIIMS forensics body on Thursday to discuss and assess the top medical institute's report on the autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput. Not ruling out the murder angle, the AIIMS panel earlier had said that it would require two weeks to table the report. Last week, AIIMS forensic HoD Dr Sudhir Gupta, who is leading the forensic team constituted, said that the possibility of murder needed to be examined.

Three members from the AIIMS panel also accompanied a CBI team to Sushant's Bandra residence on September 5 along with the late actor's sister Mitu Singh, Siddarth Pithani, cook Neeraj and Keshav. The CBI team was seen recording visuals of the terrace of the building. Three doctors from the AIIMS board in Mumbai went along with the CBI team to Sushant's residence. The AIIMS report is expected at a time when even more sensational disclosures have come to light regarding not just the Sushant death case but also regarding the death of his manager Disha Salian of an alleged suicide just a week prior.

