In Massive Sushant Case Development, CBI Team To Meet AIIMS Body To Assess Forensic Report

In the latest development, sources have informed Republic Media Network that a CBI team will meet the AIIMS forensics body on Friday to discuss and assess the top medical institute's report on the autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Not ruling out the murder angle, the AIIMS panel earlier had said that it would require two weeks to table the report. Last week, AIIMS forensic HoD Dr. Sudhir Gupta, who is leading the forensic team constituted, said that the possibility of murder needed to be examined.

Three members from the AIIMS panel also accompanied a CBI team to Sushant's Bandra residence on September 5 along with the late actor's sister Mitu Singh, Siddarth Pithani, cook Neeraj and Keshav. The CBI team was seen recording visuals of the terrace of the building. Three doctors from the AIIMS board in Mumbai went along with the CBI team to Sushant's residence. Officers of the CBI investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput death case will be travelling to Delhi to assess the AIIMS report.

READ | Rhea Chakraborty's Complaint Against Sushant's Sister Baseless, Desperate: Family Lawyer

AIIMS probing all angles

Sources also confirmed to Republic TV that the murder angle had not been dismissed and that reports suggesting this may be 'planted'. A five-member medical board of forensic experts was formed by the AIIMS to look into the autopsy files related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, after the CBI approached the hospital for assistance.

Speaking to Republic TV, Dr Sudhir Gupta had also expressed his shock in the manner in which the crime scene was "contaminated." "We will look into the possibility of murder. However, all probable angles will be thoroughly examined," he said. The team will evaluate the injury pattern on Rajput's body and correlate it with circumstantial evidence.

He observed that the crime scene was not kept intact and was "contaminated" thereby making it possibly "unsuitable for the examination of forensic evidence." According to the CBI, the autopsy report was allegedly 'botched' up and the report was 'misleading'. The CBI has also raised suspicions on why vital details like the time of death have been skipped in the report, as per sources.

READ | CBI To Probe Rhea Chakraborty's Complaint On Sushant's Sister: Mumbai Police

CBI puts an end to 'suicide theory' reports

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on September 10 released the first statement after taking over Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. In the statement, CBI countered the 'fake news' narrative and asserted that 'no details have been shared' with anyone. The CBI stated that the 'speculative reports' run by some channels and clarified that 'no spokesperson or any team member has spoken or shared details of the ongoing investigation with media.' CBI's statement comes after few reports claimed that 'CBI officers independently informed about not having found any proof of homicide in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.'

The AIIMS report is expected at a time when even more sensational disclosures have come to light regarding not just the Sushant death case but also regarding the death of his manager Disha Salian of an alleged suicide just a week prior. In Disha's case as well an allegation has been made regarding the autopsy, with BJP MLA Nitesh Rane citing that her fiance had planned a funeral on June 9, but then the autopsy claims to have been conducted on June 11.

READ | Sushant's Ex-psychiatrist Busts Rhea Chakraborty's 'bipolar' Claims; Says He Had Anxiety

READ | Sushant's Talent Manager's CDR Shows Calls To Him And Rhea; Punctures 'suicide Theory'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.