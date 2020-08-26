Maharashtra HRC Issues Notice To Cooper Hospital Over Rhea's Access To Sushant In Mortuary

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has sent a show-cause notice to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai over providing access to Rhea Chakraborty to the mortuary at the time when late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem was being conducted. A notice has also been sent by the statutory autonomous body to Mumbai Police seeking details of the regulation under which she was allowed to enter the Mortuary.

Earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput's Family lawyer Vikas Singh had said that Rhea Chakraborty's visit to mortuary is "very suspicious" as she had "no relationship" with Sushant on the day of his death, and there is a possibility of tampering with evidence.

'Mumbai Police will have to answer'

"Rhea going to mortuary is very suspicious as she had no relationship with Sushant Singh on day of his death. In what capacity she was allowed to see the body of Sushant. I believe she was taken from the backroom. Without showing grief, without sobbing, without breaking down, clearly exposes her mind that she was probably wanting to accept the blame of his death and she has no regret of it. She had no affection for Sushant," Singh said on Friday.

He also raised fingers at Mumbai Police on how the state police gave her access to the mortuary. "Mumbai police will have to answer how did they allow her to enter before postmortem. There is a possibility of tampering with evidence," he said.

Eyewitness: Rhea said 'Sorry babu' on seeing Sushant's body

On Friday, Republic TV spoke exclusively to Surjeet Singh Rathore - the man who was captured on camera accompanying Rhea Chakraborty on June 15 to the mortuary to see Sushant Singh Rajput's body. Rathore revealed that Rhea had said 'I'm sorry babu' as soon as she saw Sushant's face at Cooper Hospital - something he found odd. He added that Rhea's brother and mother too wished to see Sushant's body but were not allowed to do so by the Mumbai police.

"On 15 June I reached Cooper hospital at 11 PM and Suraj Singh reached at 11:30 to take part in his (Sushant)'s last rites. A little while later, Suraj Singh says 'Rhea Chakraborty will reach in a few minutes, so please help her. She is Sushant's girlfriend and wants to see him one last time. So you talk to the police about it'. I spoke with the police officer and he agreed to it," he said.

He added, "15 minutes later, Rhea Chakraborty and I went inside the mortuary along with her brother, mother, and another male - may be her father, I don't know. I removed the white cloth from the body's face and he had marks on his neck- I had doubt at that time itself. The moment I removed the cloth, Rhea placed her hand on his (Sushant's) chest and said 'Sorry, babu'. I thought, ' Why was she saying sorry now?' I then took her outside as she started crying."

Meanwhile, the morgue attendant at Cooper Hospital, where Sushant's post-mortem was performed revealed that Mumbai Police helped Rhea Chakraborty and her family see SSR’s body. In a sting operation by Republic TV, the attendant named Raorane said the police is always present when the body is shown and that only family members are permitted to see the body. He also stated that he was 'not present' that day, but his signatures on the documents were as per 'instructions from the doctors.' Republic's reporter also spoke to a security desk official who contended that all persons Republic asked about and were involved or present on that day were on leave, and that on the previous day, even the CBI had been sent away as they didn't have an appointment.

