Mughal-e-Azam is one of the classics of the Indian film industry, one that can be said to have moulded the Indian cinema. In fact, the movie celebrates its 60th anniversary this Wednesday and on the occasion. Director K Asif’s son Akbar Asif will be presenting the screenplay to the Oscars Library. Here's what this is about.

In an interview with Indian Express, Akbar Asif revealed that he will be presenting the Mughal-e-Azam screenplay to mark the 60th anniversary of his late father's masterpiece. The movie cast Prithviraj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar and Madhubala in the roles of Mughal emperor, Akbar, Salim and Anarkali. The plot is based on the historic star-crossed lovers, Prince Salim and courtesan Anarkali and their epic love story.

Akbar Asif, a London-based businessman, also revealed that Mughal-e-Azam's journey started with the work of the greatest team of writers in Hindi cinema. According to him, permanently preserving their work in the Oscars Library was the best way to honour these legendary men. He also hoped that the future generations of film crew can learn and be inspired by the Mughal-e-Azam screenplay.

Mughal-e-Azam released in India on August 5, 1960. Directed by K Asif, Mughal-e-Azam screenplay team consisted of Aman, Kamal Amrohi, Wajahat Mirza, Ehsan Rizvi and K Asif. The movie had reportedly broken every box office record and till date is considered to be one of the highest-grossing films of Bollywood.

Back in 2004, Mughal-e-Azam became the first full-length movie to be co+lourized for a re-release in the theatres. To make the 100th anniversary of Indian cinema in 2013, Mughal-e-Azam was declared as the greatest Bollywood film ever. In 2016, Mughal-e-Azam was converted into a theatre production and went on to become one of the biggest productions staged in history. It was an official live musical version of the movie.

What is Oscars Libary?

For the unversed, Oscars Library is a world-famous reference and research collection that records the history and development of motion pictures as a form of art. It is also known as The Margaret Herrick Library. It is named after the American librarian and the Executive Director of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Margaret Florence Herrick. Indian movies included in the prestigious Oscars Libabry are Devdas, Rajneeti, Gurzaarish, Chak De! India, Rock On and more.

