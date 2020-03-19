Bollywood Quotes On Love That Are Appreciated By Fans Even Today

We all love a nice lovely Bollywood style film story. Bollywood films have been influencing the Indian culture for a long time now. Form the first films likes Mughal-e-Azam, Mohabbatein and Devdas to films like Fanna and Om Shanti Om, these films have influenced us a lot, and a lot of quotes from these films have also become very well known. Here are five such quotes that we know courtesy to Bollywood.

Mughal-e-Azam

Mughal-e-Azam, the timeless romantic film, stars Madhubala and Dilip Kumar who defined the love dynamics of that time. The quote from this film which is loved by fans is from Anarkali to Salim when she said "Jahe naseeb. Kaanton ko murjhane ka khauf nahin. Phool to murjhha jaate hain, lekin kaante daaman thhaam lete hain" and is one of the most loved Bollywood quotes on love.

Mohabbatein

Mohabbatein is another timeless classic that gives goosebumps to the viewers. This Yash Raj Chopra film was one of the most loved films by him. The quote is "Mohabbat bhi zindagi ki tarah hoti hai, har mod aasaan nahin hota, har mod par khushi nahin milti, par jab hum zindagi ka saath nahin chhorte, to mohabbat ka saath kyon chhorein." and is one of the most loved Bollywood quotes on love

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

DDLJ is another cult classic movie. This film still runs a show today. This film's dialogue "Mujhe chahiye ek aisi ladki , jisse dekhte hi dil ki har aarzoo, saare khwaab, saare rang zinda ho jaaye, abhi aisa hua nahi, lekin ab lagta hai jaise koi andekha anjaana chehra baadalon mein se pukaar raha hain. Pata nahi ye baadal kab hattenge, aur kab woh pukaarne waali saamne aayegi." It s one of the best Bollywood quotes on love.

Om Shanti Om

This 2008 film was a memorable love story. It had everything from action, drama, suspense, and good dialogues too. Here is the quote of the film "Itni shidaat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, ki har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki saazish ki hai." This till date is on not the best Bollywood quotes on love

Fanaa

This Aamir Khan and Kajol film was also one of the best love stories out there. "Hum se bachkar jaaoge kaise.. apne dil se hame nikaaloge kaise .. hum woh khushbu hai jo saason mein baste hain .... kud ki saanson ko rok paaoge kaise." This quote from the film is one of the best Bollywood quotes on love.