Rishi Kapoor Posts Rare Pic Of Mughal-E-Azam Sets From Roberto Rossellini's Visit

The 1960 epic love saga of Bollywood Mughal-E-Azam was one of the biggest blockbusters of its time and has fans of the film even to this day. The film was a massive hit and the songs of the film too received immense love from fans. Over the course of time fans have praised the film and have even gone to praise the wonderful story of the film.

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor Pays Heart-felt Tributes To His Late Sister Ritu Nanda At Prayer Meet; Watch

Rishi Kapoor posts rare pic of Mughal-E-Azam sets from when Italian filmmaker Roberto Rossellini dropped by

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor And Neetu Kapoor To Team Up For A Bengali Film Remake

For the film “Mughal-e-Azam” aficionados. A rare off the shoot picture with the acclaimed Italian director Roberto Rossellini with Mr. K. Asif and his actors. pic.twitter.com/LmWWIx6IYz — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 21, 2020

Recently actor Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter to surprise fans with a rare unseen photograph from the film Mughal-E-Azam. The actors of the film can be seen in black and white as they posed for a picture with esteemed Italian director Roberto Rossellini. The photograph was taken in the Sheesh Mahal which was created for the film, at the Mohan Studio.

Also Read | Ritu Nanda's Funeral: Rishi Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Naveli Mourn

Roberto visited India in the 50’s and was taken to the sets of Mughal-E-Azam as part of his tour. MF Husain himself accompanied him on his travels. Rishi Kapoor often posts such photos from the past on his social media and mages to provide for some deep nostalgia. The actor even posted several photos of himself on the sets of Mera Naam Joker. Rishi was a teenager at the time and just beginning to make his mark in the Hindi film industry.

“Mera Naam Joker”released on December 18th,1970 at the Novelty Cinema in Mumbai. Here as a teen ager,with the “acrobat duplicate”Clown of dad at its premier. Forgot his name. Just spoke Russian. If you seeing this comrade -“Spaciba bolshoi tavarish” pic.twitter.com/UKGgvxhTpI — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 2, 2020

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor Almost Quit THIS Blockbuster Bollywood Film Twice

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.