Mukesh Chhabra seeks blessings at Golden Temple, says 'Praying for everyone'

Ace filmmaker and casting director Mukesh Chhabra is in Amritsar these days to seek blessings and pray for the longevity of the people. The Dil Bechara filmmaker shared a short video on social media where he can be seen showing the peaceful atmosphere outside the Golden Temple which was adorned with beautiful lighting.

Mukesh Chhabra seeks blessings at Golden Temple

The video was shot from outside the Golden Temple where people can see the long queues of devotees to seek blessings at the temple. The video also showed people sitting outside the temple while seeking blessings and taking a dip in the holy Sarovar. While captioning the post, Mukesh informed the video was shot at 7 PM in the evening where he was praying for everyone and was happy to sit there and relax. Apart from sharing the video, the filmmaker shared a picture outside the temple without a mask. While captioning the post, Mukesh wrote that he took off the mask just to click the picture and asked his fans to not comment about the absence of a mask.

Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Childhood Photo Of Mukesh Chhabra Captured ‘without Glasses’

Read: Mukesh Chhabra Pens Note As His Sister's Father-in-law Passes Away Due To COVID-19

Several posts received comments from his friends from the industry where all posted joining hands emoticon to pray for all. His friends include Krystel D’Souza, Farah Khan, Sunil Grover, Prachee Shah Paandya, Mrunal Thakur, and many more. Mukesh Chhabra recently made his directorial debut with his last released film Dil Bechara which starred SanjanaSanghi and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as the main leads. An adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars, Dil Bechara marks Sushant’s final release, a bittersweet tale of love and loss tinged by the actor’s untimely demise at 34.

The film Dil Bechara was the last film of the late actor to get released on the OTT platform. Mukesh Chhabra shared a great bond with Sushant and has been active praying to seek justice for the actor who left for heavenly abode on June 14.

Read: Janmashtami 2020: Mukesh Chhabra, Esha Gupta And Others Wish Fans

Read: Plants For SSR: Mukesh Chhabra, Mahesh Shetty Fulfill One Of Sushant's 50 Dreams

(Image credit: Mukesh Chhabra/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.